Albos and Matecañas matched 1-1 on date 10 of the League

Julian Andres Santa

With notes from Kener Valencia and Andrés Correa, Deportivo Pereira tied as a visitor at the Palogrande stadium in Manizales, 1-1 against Once Caldas in the Eje Cafetero classic, valid for the tenth round of the Colombian League. The Matecañas began winning from minute 2 into the game and went to halftime with the three partial points, however, in the complement they suffered the tie.

He scored his first goal

Striker Kener Valencia, who up to now had not had a good performance with the current champion, was able to debut with his first goal with the red-and-yellows, after receiving a great assist from Arley Rodríguez and defining in the best way over the goal of Eder Chaux.

Good match by Vasquez

Age becomes a background on the court and this is how Johnny Vásquez continues to ratify it. The captain of Deportivo Pereira was one of the highlights in the classic, he not only participated in the play of the goal, but also made the sacrifice that characterizes him.

Of more less

It was difficult for the Risaraldenses to maintain the result, in the complement Once Caldas took the ball from them and Pereira decreased in offensive power. The constant of the whites, attacking on Aldair Quintana’s goal, allowed Andrés Corrrea to mark the former’s law with a header to seal the final 1-1.

Performance remains uneven

With this tie, the Matecañas reach 11 in the standings and maintain an irregular performance with three wins, two draws and five losses. In addition, the team struggles as a visitor, which in the past semester was a strength for the team.

the party of the wolf

More than 2,500 spectators accompanied the rojamarillo in the classic and had a party in the south stand of the Palogrande stadium with the Lobo Sur bar, who, as always, is the number 12 player, wherever the institution plays.

Deportivo Pereira will visit Deportivo Pasto for date 11 of the league, on Friday March 31 at 6 pm.

Synthesis

PEREIRA

Aldair Quintana

diego hernandez

Geisson Perea

Carlos Ramirez

Maicol Medina

Johnny Vasquez

Juan Pablo Zuluaga

Eber Moreno

Jimer Fory

Kener Valencia

arley rodriguez

DT: Alejandro Restrepo

Changes: Kener Valencia left, Angelo Rodríguez entered. Diego Hernández left, Edison Restrepo entered. Eber Moreno left, Johan Bocanegra entered. Arley Rodríguez left, Kevin Aladesanmi entered.

ONCE CALDAS

Eder Lime

Santiago Jimenez

Fainer Torijano

Andres Correa

Nahuel Gallardo

Louis Perez

Dannovi Quinones

Sherman Cardenas

louis miranda

David Lemos

Dayro Moreno

DT: Peter Sarmiento