tie under rain with ‘bittersweet’ flavor

In a game that was marked by the expulsion of the scorer Misael Martínez and by a downpour that accompanied the final part of the match, Valledupar and Patriotas tied at one goal at the start of the semifinal home runs of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament.

The visiting team went up on the scoreboard after 27 minutes through José Barragán. At 45’+1, Misael Martínez equalized the actions.

When the 71st minute elapsed, the author of the vallenato goal was expelled for a double warning, which determined that the local played more than 20 minutes in numerical inferiority.

The red one coincided with the arrival of the rain that made things difficult for the 21 protagonists who remained on the pitch.

Precise moment in which Martínez prepares to overcome the patriot resistance. / PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ

THIS WAS THE PARTY

The first approximations were from Valledupar FC. First through a free kick taken from the left sector that Misael Martínez barely capitalized on. Then, a run from the right by winger Dairon Valencia was averted by the visiting goalkeeper.

At 15 ‘the first clear option of the game for the locals arrived. A run to the right by winger Dairo Valencia who finished off across the ball but the ball passed very close to goalkeeper Sergio Román’s right post.

From minute 21 to minute 24, the Verdiblanco was about to open the scoring. First, with a mid-distance shot from Misael Martínez but the ball went over the crossbar. And then, with a shot from the edge of the area by midfielder Arney Rocha that the visiting goalkeeper Sergión Román saved spectacularly and sent in a corner kick.

However, it was the visitor, at 27 ‘, who started winning. When it seemed that the 1-0 for Valledupar was coming, Patriotas scored the first of the afternoon through José Barragán who defined the left post and beat goalkeeper Weimar Asprilla, after a pass from the left sector.

The fans supported Valledupar FC at the beginning of the home runs. / PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

At 36 ′ Valledupar lost it. Error by the visiting goalkeeper that striker Dayron Valencia did not take advantage of. A ball that seemed easy, ended up being released by Sergio Román. However, Valencia failed to achieve the tie.

Two minutes later, Valencia himself had the tie at his feet, but his shot ended up colliding with a Patriotas defender. Clear play from the left sector that Mateo Parra originated. He did not deserve to lose the verdiblanco.

But the pitcher goes to the water so much… At 45′, a run through the right sector of the winger Johan Cajares found the scorer Misael Martínez well located in the center of the area and he, true to his ‘predatory’ style, finished off with his right leg and sends to the back of the network. Fair 1-1.

For the second half, a miracle in the Patriotas goal prevented the local from making it 2-1. In less than a minute Valledupar had the second. First at the feet of Dayron Valencia, who was left with an empty goal, but a defender stood between his shot and the goal. Then, Jean Ángulo arrived free at the rival goal but his shot went wide.

MISAEL’S RED

At 71 ‘, comes the worst news for Valledupar. With 20 minutes to play, the local was left with 10 men. Nothing more and nothing less than the scorer of the afternoon for the Verdiblanco, Misael Martínez, saw a double yellow card after an unnecessary foul in the middle.

With one less, Valledupar kept trying, but it was no longer the same. Having to take defensive precautions, Julián Barragán’s team bet on the counterattack without being able to achieve the victory goal. The visit did not risk either and signed 1-1.

Valledupar Fútbol Club’s debut concluded in the rain in the semifinal home runs against Patriotas. Bittersweet start because Valledupar FC demonstrated that they had weapons to harm one of those called for promotion.

The next game, on date 2, will be this Thursday against Cúcuta as a visitor at the General Santander stadium.

The rain appeared in the final part of the game. / PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

DATASHEET

Stadium: Armando Maestre Pavajeau (Valledupar)

Central: Alejandro Moncada, from Antioquia

Date: 1 Home Run of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament.

Valledupar FC: Weimar Asphalt; Matthew Vine, David Alvarez, Kevin Rivas and Joan Cajares; Jean Marcos Angle, Ivan Camacho, Dairon Valencia, Arney Rocha (Sebastian Gutierrez) and Jhon Gutierrez; Misael Martinez.

Coach: Julian Barragan.

Goal: Misael Martínez (45’+1)

Sent off: Misael Martínez (71′)

Patriots: Sergio Roman; Diego Ruiz, Kevin Moreno, Luis Payares, Carlos de las Salas; José Andrade (Iván Rivas), Yimmer Salas, Stiven Sarria (Camilo Charris), Alejandro Orozco, José Barragán (Sebastián Ayala) and Andrés Alarcón.

Coach: Juan Nino.

Goal: José Barragán (27′)

THIS IS HOW THE FIRST DATE WAS PLAYED

Group A

Quindio 2–2 Llaneros

Fortaleza 4–0 Real Cartagena

Group B

Valledupar 1–1 Patriots

Cortuluá 1–3 Cúcuta