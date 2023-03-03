Original title: Tieling launched a special campaign to combat counterfeiting agricultural materials

Spring plowing is approaching. In order to effectively strengthen the supervision of the agricultural materials market, the Tieling City Market Supervision and Administration Bureau has launched a special anti-counterfeiting campaign for agricultural materials throughout the city. The crackdown on illegal activities such as counterfeit and inferior agricultural materials.

On March 1, the law enforcement officers of Tieling City Market Supervision and Administration Bureau entered Changtu County, focusing on agricultural products such as chemical fertilizers, agricultural films, agricultural pipes and fittings, and agricultural pumps. Supervise and inspect illegal activities such as production and operation without a license, passing off fakes as real ones, false publicity, and false advertisements. At the same time, law enforcement officers adopt the form of “inspection and publicity” to publicize relevant laws and regulations to agricultural material operators and farmers, so as to further improve farmers’ ability to identify fakes and protect their rights according to law.

Since February, the market supervision departments at all levels in Tieling City have taken unified actions to purify the agricultural material market as the main line, and carried out in-depth special campaigns to crack down on counterfeiting agricultural materials, highlighting problem orientation, adhering to source governance, strengthening law enforcement and supervision, and focusing on weak links and key areas , Focus on hidden problems, insist on striking hard and hitting when they are exposed, and investigate all violations, and investigate to the end, effectively maintain the good order of the agricultural material market, and ensure that farmers use safe and secure agricultural materials.

This special governance action focuses on areas where cases are prone to and frequently occur, such as urban-rural junctions, administrative borders, agricultural material wholesale markets, and distribution centers. In combination with farming seasons, it will focus on cracking down on illegal activities such as peddling fake and shoddy agricultural materials by peddlers, effectively sealing off Block the circulation channels of fake and inferior agricultural materials. At the same time, keep a close eye on the main production areas and planting and breeding production bases of “vegetable basket” products, strengthen the control of surrounding agricultural material sales points and the inspection of the use of agricultural materials by agricultural product producers.

Up to now, the city’s market supervision departments at all levels have dispatched 136 law enforcement officers, inspected 78 production and operation enterprises of various agricultural materials, and monitored 127 advertisements on the Internet, outdoors, and printed materials, effectively protecting the rights and interests of farmers and legal producers and operators. rights and interests.

