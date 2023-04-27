Tiffany reopens the doors of the historic shop on Fifth Avenue

One of the most famous stores in the Big Apple has reopened to the public. Last night Tiffany celebrated the re-opening of the historic store on Fifth Avenue in New York with an event attended by the top management of luxury jewelery Anthony Ledruchairman and CEO of Tiffany, e Alexandre Arnaultexecutive vice president of product and brand communication and son of the patron of Lvmh Bernard Arnault. Actresses intervened among the celebrities Gal Gadotbrand ambassadors, Ayaka Miyoshi e Paula Locatelli.

The renovation and reopening of the iconic store were in fact inherited by the French luxury giant after it acquired the brand in January 2021, and immediately returned to the brand’s ‘rejuvenation’ plans, which just recently was the protagonist of a lucky one collaboration with Nike. The boutique, inaugurated for the first time in 1940 and defined by the maison itself in a note as “The jewel in the crown of New York”, now takes the name of ‘The Landmark’ and extends over ten floors, becoming one of the largest in all of Manhattan. Inside you can admire around 40 works of art, many of which were commissioned by the jeweler himself, and find never-before-seen creations, as well as the largest collection of Tiffany High Jewelery in the world. The structure also houses exhibition spaces, located between the eighth and ninth floors, and the Blue Box Cafe with the culinary proposal of the New York chef Daniel Boulud. The restoration of the store and its design was done by the architects Peter Marino e Shohei Shigematsuthe latter leading the study Oma New York.

The renovation of the store – which also owes its fame to the best seller ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ by Truman Capote and whose windows once reflected the poignant expressions of Audrey Hepburn in the film adaptation of the novel – took longer than expected. The works started in 2019, under the previous management of Tiffany (which placed the reopening in 2022, ndr), and then came under the supervision of Lvmh. The renovation of the boutique, he reports Wwdwas “the largest retail investment LVMH has ever made for a single store”.

“The reopening of the iconic Fifth Avenue landmark is an important milestone for our house. A symbol of a new era for Tiffany & Co, the Landmark is more than a jewelry store, it’s a cultural hub with an exquisite showcase of architecture and hospitality, as well as cutting-edge art and design. It sets a new standard for luxury retail on a global scale,” Ledru commented in a statement.

Yesterday’s re-opening also accompanies the new openings of the transalpine group in the heart of Milanese shopping. Number 2 of via Montenapoleone is in fact preparing to host three of the top seeds of the LVMH giant: at the beginning of the Milanese luxury shopping artery, Tiffany is about to open, with a new commercial space that will join the one located in via della Spiga. The configuration of the three commercial spaces in via Montenapoleone 2 will then be completed Louis Vuitton e Bulgariwhich therefore ‘enters’ further into the street, going to occupy the spaces left free by Giorgio Armani. More critical issues concern the store in Piazza Duomo 1, which sources close to the fashion house say is closed.