Tiffany, the Science based targets initiative approves green targets

The Science based targets initiative (Sbti) approved Tiffany’s net-zero goals, making them, as the maison itself explains in orbit a Lvmh, the first jewelry player to receive this recognition. The approval confirms that the emission reduction targets of Tiffany & Co. are in line with the latest evidence from climate science and the need to limit global warming to 1.5°C, as outlined in theParis Agreement.

SBTI has verified Tiffany’s long-term goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations (Scope 1 and 2) and supply chain (Scope 3) by 2040. In addition, the brand has also received the go-ahead for the short-term greenhouse gas reduction target for 2030. The reference values ​​for comparison are those of 2019.

Currently, Tiffany derives 91 percent of its global electricity from clean, renewable sources, including solar and renewable electricity credits in more than 25 countries. By 2030, the company. aims to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 70% compared to the 2019 baseline, along with a 40% cut in Scope 3 emissions. The company has already made significant progress towards these goals, achieving a -33% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, as well as Scope 3 emissions in 2022.

Always in the wake of the sustainable commitment, also the store Landmark is in the process of receiving various certifications, thus joining the 35 points of sale, offices and production sites of the maison that have obtained the Leed certification.

