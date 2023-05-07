Tiger Woods’ ex-partner accused him of sexual abuse – Diario La Página

Tiger Woods is considered one of the best in the history of his sport. Winner of 15 Majors, the golfer has just abandoned his participation in the Augusta Masters due to physical problems. In the midst of the unknown about what will become of his future in the discipline, a new scandal was known that has him as the protagonist. In the last hours, a lawsuit for sexual harassment made by his ex-partner came to light.

Erica Herman, who had a six-year relationship with Woods -from 2017 until last year-, alleged that the golfer forced her to sign a confidentiality agreement or she would be fired from her job, according to a court document presented by her lawyers.

In the report, filed on Friday, May 5, by her attorney Benjamin Hobas in Martin County, Florida, the woman alleges that they both had sexual relations when she was still an employee of Tiger’s restaurant located in the south of said state called The Woods. Jupiter.

“Mister. Woods was Ms. Herman’s boss,” Hobas wrote in the filing. “On Mr. Woods’ own description of the facts, he placed an NDA (confidential agreement) on her as a condition of keeping her job when she began to have a sexual relationship with him. A boss who imposes different working conditions on his employee because of his sexual relationship is grounds for sexual harassment, ”says the lawsuit to which the Sports Illustrated publication of the United States agreed.

“Tiger Woods, the internationally renowned athlete and one of the most powerful figures in world sport, decided to engage in a sexual relationship with his employee and then, according to him, forced her to sign an NDA about it or be fired from her job. And, when he became disgusted with their sexual relationship, he tricked her out of her home, locked her up, took her cash, pets and personal possessions, and tried to force her to sign a different NDA,” the report added. from Herman’s lawyer.

It is important to note that, in early March, the ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit against Tiger for about 30 million dollars was made public after prohibiting him from entering the residence they shared for six years during their courtship. On that occasion, according to details revealed by the TMZ portal, Woods’ ex-partner today stated that the golf player’s lawyers convinced her to take a “short vacation” without the California native, but once she arrived at the Florida airport, They told him that his access to the mansion was blocked and he was not allowed to return to the place.

In addition to this, Herman denounced that some 40 thousand dollars that belonged to her were stolen, despite the fact that they let her enter the residence so that she could remove her personal belongings.

After what happened, when the lawyers for the ex-Tiger partner completed the lawsuit report, they checked the “Yes” box to the question “Does this case involve allegations of sexual abuse?” That is what motivated the legal scenario that the player who won 82 PGA Tour tournaments will now face.

After the serious car accident that he was in in February 2021, the golfer suffered significant physical consequences that put his sports career in jeopardy. “Obviously it affected him physically, but I think it also affected him mentally because he’s trying to block out the pain,” said Joe LaCava in an interview with The Post, alluding to how he saw his friend during the last tournament he played, the Genesis Invitational. in Los Angeles, prior to his premature retirement in Augusta.

“I think that bothered him a bit up top, and that’s the first time I’ve seen him trying so hard to mentally block out the pain,” the caddy added, recalling seeing him walking hole by hole with his damaged right leg.