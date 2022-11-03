[NTDTV, Beijing, November 02, 2022]This Tuesday (November 1), the Ministry of Finance of the Communist Party of China issued a notice requiring administrative institutions to “revitalize idle state-owned assets” through market leasing or sales in order to raise funds themselves. Part of the funds to subsidize the balance of payments. Public opinion believes that in the context of the impact of the epidemic and the sharp decline in the sales revenue of state-owned land, the move of the Ministry of Finance of the Communist Party of China highlights the predicament of the government’s high debt ratio and financial constraints.

The Ministry of Finance of the Communist Party of China issued the “Guiding Opinions on Revitalizing State-owned Assets in Administrative Institutions” (hereinafter referred to as the “Guiding Opinions”) on Tuesday, requiring governments at all levels to speed up the revitalization and utilization of various state-owned assets in administrative institutions. , lease, disposal and other methods to improve the so-called “utilization efficiency” of assets.

According to this notice, not only the idle houses, land, cars, office furniture, large equipment and software of various administrative agencies are included in the “revitalization”, and even assets in the form of currency are required to be “revitalized” in accordance with the budget management regulations. “.

The “Guiding Opinions” expressly emphasized that the asset revitalization work is an important measure to “implement the requirements of tight living” and “strengthen the overall planning of financial resources”. “Pain points, blockage points and difficult problems” are so many.

Public information shows that the so-called administrative state-owned assets mainly refer to the state-owned assets occupied and used by various administrative and public institutions at all levels that rely on government finance to support them, as well as public infrastructure and affordable housing.

According to the “Audit Report on the Implementation of the Central Budget and Other Financial Revenue and Expenditure in 2021” issued by the State Council of the Communist Party of China on June 21, 2022, at least 8 departments have 3.5114 million square meters of real estate, land and 35.6991 million yuan of equipment that has been idle for a long time. Some also need to pay property management fees on time; 278 second- and third-level units of the country’s 278 second- and third-level units have more than 441 official vehicles; 2,470 official vehicles of 2 departments have a low utilization rate, of which 289 will not be used in 2021.

Official data also show that in 2020, the total state-owned assets of administrative institutions in China will be 43.5 trillion yuan (RMB, the same below), of which the total assets of administrative units will be 15.3 trillion yuan, and the total assets of public institutions will be 28.2 trillion yuan. The total amount is as high as 11.2 trillion yuan.

According to public information, since the beginning of this year, due to the severe impact of COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control and the sluggish real estate industry, the CCP’s fiscal revenue from central to local governments has fallen sharply, while various expenditures such as epidemic prevention and stability maintenance have risen sharply. , resulting in a sharp expansion of the government’s fiscal revenue and expenditure gap.

Earlier, the CCP authorities had issued a notice requiring local governments and administrative agencies to tighten their belts and prepare for “tight days” and “hard days.” Therefore, the outside world believes that the so-called “revitalization” of state-owned assets currently implemented by the Ministry of Finance of the Communist Party of China is mainly to alleviate the dilemma of serious fiscal deficits and huge gaps in revenue and expenditure for governments at all levels.

According to data released by the Ministry of Finance of the Communist Party of China, the national non-tax income in the first three quarters of this year was 2.8786 trillion yuan, an increase of 23.5% compared with the same period last year, and the main reason for the increase was “disposal of state-owned property rights”.

Luo Zhiheng, chief economist of Yuekai Securities, said in an interview with Lu Media that in the context of a cold land market and unsold auctions in many cities, the above-mentioned policies introduced by the local government are mainly aimed at disposing of idle real estate. State-owned assets and paid use of income to make up the difference between income and expenditure. However, the risk of this income is that it is “unsustainable”, which is equivalent to the government’s one-off auction of the property rights income in the next few decades. This method can only solve the urgent need for a while, and cannot be used to obtain regular and stable financial resources. channel of income.

