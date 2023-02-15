Julian Andres Santa

Yesterday the first legs of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League opened, the most exciting club tournament in the world, with attractive commitments such as PSG against Bayern Munich. The Germans took the hierarchy that they always show in these rounds and won by the slightest difference with a score from Kingsley Coman. Lionel Messi and Neymar started for the French, but they couldn’t avoid defeat at home.

Milan first hit

For their part, in the other duel yesterday, Milan gave the first blow in Italy and defeated Tottenham 1-0 with a goal from Brahim Díaz seven minutes into the initial stage. Both brackets are open because they are results by the slightest difference and will define their classification to the quarterfinals on March 8.

Rest of matches by eighths

Today at 3 in the afternoon, Bruges will be measured against Benfica and Borussia Dortmund against Chelsea. For its part, on Tuesday, February 21 at the same time, Liverpool vs. Real Madrid and Frankfurt against Napoli and finally, Leipzig vs. Manchester City and Inter vs. Porto, on Wednesday, February 22.