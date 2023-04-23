Tighten the “safety valve”, Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau actively carried out special law enforcement actions on bottled gas



In order to further purify the operating order of the bottled gas market in the main urban area and effectively prevent all kinds of gas safety accidents, Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau launched a special law enforcement action on bottled gas with “all-round, full coverage, and zero omissions” to tighten the gas ” safety valve” to jointly build a “firewall” in the urban area.

One is to play the “first move” well, and pull the net to touch “real”. Taking the special law enforcement action on bottled gas as the starting point, carry out “scanning” investigations on 27 bottled gas operating sites and catering gas units in the main urban area, focusing on the safety of gas storage, filling, and use Conditions, comprehensively establish the “four lists” of hidden dangers, rectification, violations and punishments, forming a high-pressure crackdown on illegal acts of bottled gas. At the same time, all responsible entities are required to establish awareness of prevention, strictly implement safety production work, and ensure that there are no omissions, no dead ends, and full coverage of law enforcement inspections and safety publicity. Up to now, a total of 260 gas-using units have been inspected.

The second is to play the “linkage chess” well, and to “refine” the supervision and rectification. Together with the village community, market supervision, street comprehensive management office and other departments, carry out a “comprehensive inspection” of bottled gas in Chenghong Community, Qiuyun Community, Dongyuan Community and other farmer demolition and resettlement communities. Mechanisms to form synergy, cooperation and information exchange, strictly investigate and deal with illegal storage, filling, sales, and use of gas, and for those found to have violations of laws and regulations, a clear list of problems is ordered to implement rectification within a time limit to ensure that the rectification is in place and no dead ends are left. Up to now, 16 potential safety hazards have been found, and all of them have been rectified.

The third is to play the “guiding chess” well, and to “live” the normal management. With the goal of normal and long-term management, encourage merchants to self-govern and supervise each other, give full play to the advantages of the “three services” activity, and use the “Autonomous Alliance” WeChat group of merchants such as Qingfeng Road Street and Zhongshan Family to manage themselves by merchants. The self-government team leader of the merchant, the road chief unit, and the staff conduct supervision and management. By exposing the merchant’s illegal use of gas and other behaviors, the merchant will consciously rectify it, effectively improve the merchant’s awareness of the main responsibility, and improve the effectiveness of autonomous management.