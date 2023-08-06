Home » Tighter regulation is the price to pay for the evolution of the crypto sector From CoinTelegraph
When we talk about crypto and regulation, we often tend to do it in dramatic tones, as if it were the prelude to the end. There is no doubt that Regulator headlights will change this worldbut that won’t necessarily be a bad thing. Cryptocurrencies were born as an alternative paradigm, on the wings of a free and transparent world, in which there was no need for a central body to act as guarantor. Beautiful, but also utopian; or maybe it’s just naive to think that just buying BTC can change the world. Prices do not make revolutions, but are a consequence of people’s behavior and perception.

Let us remember that quality – or superior utility – are myths: only perception exists in the world. If only to grasp the quality it is necessary to try; but few try something they think they don’t appreciate, or worse they fear will burn their savings.

The success of cryptocurrencies does not pass through a more secure blockchain, this is a prerequisite that we should take for granted. Don’t get us wrong: we are aware that current technology is not yet at the levels we all would like. But it is growing and there are all the conditions for it to reach the necessary standards in the coming years; but this is not going to bring blockchain to the general public. The real challenge will be to normalize its perception by integrating it into everyday life. And this is where regulations could play a key role.

