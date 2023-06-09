Tigo and Movistar sign agreement to develop a shared mobile access network in Colombia

The companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the integration of their mobile access networks.

The purpose of the agreement is to evaluate the creation of a new mobile access infrastructure company that makes the management of current networks more efficient and that is the vehicle for the deployment of new mobile technologies such as 5G.

The consolidated network would improve the quality of mobile services in more than 700 municipalities from Colombia. That is, approximately 35 million mobile users of both companies in Colombia would benefit having access to services with better standards.

The companies will continue to operate functionally and legally separately, they will remain competitors in the provision of the telecommunications service and will maintain their independence and business, strategic and commercial autonomy.

The operation will be effective once it is evaluated and authorized by the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce (SIC). Subsequently, the respective approvals of the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications (MinTIC) will proceed.

Bogota, June 9, 2023.- Mobile networks in Colombia are evolving like never before. Movistar and Tigo announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore the possibility of sharing their mobile access networks, under a new, common-owned infrastructure company.

This agreement, if finalized, will benefit the more than 35 million mobile users of Movistar and Tigo, and will allow both companies to make the operation of their mobile networks and the spectrum they use more efficient, generate more resources to expand coverage and optimize the quality of service. As well as comply with all its regulatory obligations regarding the access, use and exploitation of said infrastructure.

Colombians, the big winners

In line with the objectives that the Government of Colombia has set itself, to achieve Internet coverage of 85% of the population, the agreement will promote connectivity, access to information and digital services, which are essential to improve education, medical care, financial inclusion and entrepreneurship for the 50 million Colombians. By ensuring that more people have access to the tools they need to take advantage of digital opportunities, the agreement will also promote productivity, innovation and competitiveness.

In the event that the operators manage to unify their networks, national coverage would be strengthened in around 10% of the territory. According to the companies’ estimates, the consolidated network would optimize the quality of mobile services in more than 700 municipalities in Colombia. This new infrastructure company would be the vehicle for the deployment of new mobile technologies such as 5G.

In accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding, the two companies will continue to be competitors in the provision of retail and wholesale telecommunications services and will maintain their business, strategic and commercial independence and autonomy.

Fabián Hernández, president of Telefónica Movistar, explained that “this announcement follows the best practices at an international level and is aligned with similar agreements that the Telefónica Group has already executed in the United Kingdom, Germany, Peru and Mexico with other operators, with the purpose of generating operating efficiencies and accelerating the technological evolution of networks. The agreement also responds to Colombia’s need to guarantee the sustainability of the connectivity offer, but doing so through business models that promote competition”.

Marcelo Cataldo, president of Tigo, indicated that “we seek to mark a milestone for the sector in Colombia and Latin America. In Colombia, the sustainability of the telecommunications sector is at stake. This type of initiative, on the one hand, will improve network quality for approximately 35 million users; on the other, it will allow us enable the deployment of the infrastructure that the country needs to continue closing the digital divide and prepare for the arrival of future technologies”.

The telecommunications industry plays an essential role in bridging the digital divide and expanding connectivity by investing in infrastructure, improving connection quality and speed, offering affordable services, driving innovation, and collaborating with other relevant players. Their participation is essential to ensure that more people and communities have access to information and communication technologies, which in turn promotes digital inclusion and socio-economic development.

The vision of international organizations

For organizations such as the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) and the World Bank, network sharing initiatives, such as the one announced by Movistar and Tigo promote competition, drive investment and the deployment. Likewise, they improve the quality and coverage of services at affordable prices and in a sustainable manner.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has expressed the same sense. In its ITU-T D.264 recommendation, it encourages passive and active sharing of networks, including spectrum, as a tool to generate efficiencies and savings that make it possible to respond to investments due to increased traffic and the deployment of new technologies.

The development of this unique network requires the prior evaluation and approval of the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC). If the agreement is finalized, it will require the respective approvals of the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications.