Tiki González affirms that new deputies must give a renewed image to the Lower House

Luis “Tiki” Gonzalez Vaesken, deputy for Upper Parana.

The Colorado deputy for Alto Paraná, Luis “Tiki” González Vaesken, said that the commitment of the deputies who recently took office is not to repeat the mistakes of their predecessors. The spirit of the new legislators is to wash the face of the Lower House with the presentation of projects that will move the country forward, he added. The objective is to set colors aside in order to work for a country project, he said.

The parliamentarian from Alto Paraná was categorical in stating that citizens are fed up with unnecessary domestic fights between politicians, so it is time to work in favor of the tenth department and the entire country, without repeating the mistakes of the outgoing deputies, he said. “The commitment we have today is very great. There is a very important renewal in the Chamber of Deputies. We trust that there will be a change. We don’t want to make the same mistakes that were made in the past and were heavily criticized for the arguments and fights we saw and heard between colleagues. Citizens are fed up with sterile discussions that lead to nothing. Today, the commitment of all the deputies is to change that negative image and really seek solutions to the problems that afflict the citizenry”, he highlighted.

“Tiki” indicated that to renew the image of the Lower House, the colors of each party must be put aside and fight for a better department and country, while working for a national project, leaving aside personal and sectarian interests. , he pointed. “I always said that once the elections are over, we all have to work for the department and, in our case, for the country. You have to put colors aside and you have to stop being egocentric too, as politicians often act. We must provide answers to the country in the face of so many existing needs and with internal fights or prioritizing personal issues or those of each party, we are not going to get anywhere, we are going to repeat history, we are going to make the mistakes of previous deputies and with whom I have spoken, We don’t want that anymore,” he stressed.

will work for education

González Vaesken said that his desire is to work in the area of ​​education, as he had already been formulating during his electoral campaign, so now as a deputy, he will be fighting for a more strengthened education directed towards the entire population in general, he said . “I want to focus on the area of ​​education, as I had already stated in the campaign. There is much to do in this area. I have always said that we need to seek the gradual decentralization of education. Although we have departmental supervisions and addresses; but, nevertheless, many times they do not have the necessary autonomy to make decisions. So, I am going to propose a project that can seek a gradual decentralization where it has greater control, greater autonomy, ”he remarked.

