Tiki González announces that he will promote the gradual decentralization of health and education

Tiki Gonzalez Vaesken, deputy for Upper Parana.

Deputy Luis “Tiki” González Vaesken, (ANR-Alto Paraná), noted that from the House of Representatives, will work for a gradual decentralization of institutions, especially, in the area of ​​health and education.

“We come from a thriving and productive department, where there is a lot of economic development and what we come to fight for is decentralization, at least gradual, in the area of ​​health and education,” he said when asked about his priorities as a legislator.

He said that it is necessary for public institutions to be able to satisfy the needs of the people, without the need for them to come to the capital to carry out procedures that, perfectly, can be managed locally if there is adequate decentralization.

He also indicated that Congress is the ideal place to contribute his grain of sand, since he argued that other priorities on which he will be working hard are some budgetary expansions that require it.

He said that it is a huge challenge, but that he feels confident and positive in this sense, considering that there is a 72.5% renewal of legislators who sit for the first time and who suffer, in their respective communities, the same problems.

“I am sure that we all have the same intentions to fight for a prosperous and democratic country; In these 5 years we will not be guided by satisfying personal or partisan issues, on the contrary, we come for a vision of the country and to build the Paraguay that we love so much”, he emphasized.

At another time, he meant that legal certainty is one of the factors that strengthens the country and that this is possible through the transparent management of politicians, and the honest work of institutions and companies, both in the public and private sectors.

