Luis “Tiki” González Vaesken, candidate for deputy for the Colorado Party, List 1, Option 4, presented scholarships to pursue different careers at the Universidad Privada del Este (UPE). It was during a meeting held in the populous Remansito neighborhood of Ciudad del Este. “They are going to fulfill their dream of being professionals and we wish them every success,” said Tiki, who in this way strongly encourages the academic training of Alto Paraná residents.

In the meeting with the families of the neighborhood, the candidates for departmental councilors from List 1, Rodrigo Rios (option 2) and Dr. Daniel Benítez (option 14) also participated.

High on Tiki’s agenda is education. In this sense, he assured that he will support all regulations and will propose legislative initiatives that aim to improve the quality of education in Paraguay.

“Each step we take with the purpose of improving education at all levels will strengthen our country, therefore, my commitment is to work closely with public and private institutions, support the regulations and carry out the pertinent studies to present to the plenary session of the Congress, initiatives that strengthen the effective and efficient educational system in our country”, he remarked.

Tiki took the opportunity to ask young people for more participation in political decisions and legislative work in the department.

“With patriotism, humility and, above all, honesty, we will reach the Chamber of Deputies and we will work closely with the youth for a better Paraguay. I ask for your confidence and participation to achieve together the objectives that we propose”, affirmed the candidate for deputy.

The Franconian businessman and politician reiterated to the youth the active participation in the elaboration of projects and contribution of ideas so that the department has a high youth representation in the regulations approved in Congress.

in Santa Rita

Tiki recently met with community leaders and politicians from Santa Rita to discuss their work plans for the region. The meeting was organized by Lic. Gricelda Escobar and Alcides Araujo, and was attended by the president of Sectional Colorada 318, Lic. Marina Cuellar, the municipal councilors, Lic. Edgar Torres and the Lawyer. Diego Colonel. The candidate for departmental councilor Pedro Adán Ovelar, from List 1, Option 4, was also present.

During the meeting, González Vaesken presented his plans to work from the Chamber of Deputies for the benefit of the community of Santa Rita and the department of Alto Paraná in general. The leaders present also had the opportunity to ask questions and express their concerns.

In Mallorquin and O’Leary

Tiki also toured the district of Juan León Mallorquín, where he received the support of many people, during meetings held at the request of departmental councilor Pedro “Varón” Ovelar. “We received the support of the great leadership of this city, I appreciate the trust of each one. Thanks to the colleague and friend Pedro Varón Ovelar for organizing this meeting, ”he said.

Before, the candidate for deputy was in Juan E. O’leary, where he received the support of a large number of ANR leaders. “We talked with residents of Juan Emilio O`Leary, with compañero Pedro Varón Ovelar. We all unite with our good intentions and we are going to achieve the goal we set for ourselves: A municipality with more development every day, so that families are better off,” Tiki said.

“Thanks to all the people of Alto Paraná for showing me their unconditional support. In each district, in each place we receive the affection of the people, who strengthen our project every day”, completed the candidate for a seat in the Lower House.