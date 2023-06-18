Tiki González pointed out that his first commitment will be to expand the Governor’s budget

The deputy-elect, Luis “Tiki” González Vaesken, noted during a radio interview that his first commitment as a legislator will be to expand the Government’s budget, referring to the last meeting held by the colorado deputies-elect with President-elect Santiago Peña.

Tiki, from the Fuerza Republicana movement, admitted, however, that the meeting with Peña and Alliana was merely for the definition of the board of directors of the Lower House, to be elected on July 1.

“It was only to seal the agreement of both benches for the board of directors, and we defined that Dr. Raúl Latorre will be the president and Carlos Arrechea will be the vice president,” explained the elected legislator.

When referring to the future efforts of the deputies elected by the department, “Tiki” assured that all projects for the department will be discussed jointly with their colleagues, even with others who are not from the Colorado party.

“We have permanent meetings with Landy, we are close to him, he knows that he is counting on us, and the first commitment is to expand the Governor’s budget,” he said. He finally maintained that the Alto Paraná deputies will also manage to speed up the water project for the department, and seek solutions for security in the Ciudad del Este commercial sector.

“We have a meeting with the 8 elected deputies pending with the governor-elect, it is important to already have that meeting, we wait for the governor-elect to promote and talk about our concerns,” said González Vaesken.