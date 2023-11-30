Home » Tiki González presents in multisectoral debate the Fonacide resource redistribution project
Tiki González presents in multisectoral debate the Fonacide resource redistribution project

Tiki González presents in multisectoral debate the Fonacide resource redistribution project

They socialize the Bill that will allow Fonacide resources to be better redistributed.

Deputy Luis “Tiki” González Vaesken, chairman of the Committee on Education, Culture and Worship of the House of Representatives, chaired a Public Hearing in order to socialize the Bill on redistribution of Fonacide resources. The event also featured the participation of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Raúl Latorre, the President of the Council of Governors, Norma Zárate de Monges; the head of the Paraguayan Organization of Intermunicipal Cooperation (OPACI), Oscar Cabrera; as well as from governors of different departments and municipal authorities across the country.

According to legislator González Vaesken, the regulations will be an important tool to advance towards strengthening decentralization. It will make it possible to somewhat alleviate the deficit in the provision of school lunch and snacks, he said.

“We believe that this will be an instrument that will allow us to cover a little more of what represents a deficit today, mainly in the interior of the country, when it comes to distributing school lunch and snacks,” he said.

In turn, the head of the Chamber of Deputies, Raúl Latorre, highlighted the importance of these spaces for active and multisectoral participation.

He said that in this way the development and strengthening of public policies that are focused on the improvement of education and health are allowed, within the framework of correct control over the use of public resources.

“It is important to generate approaches that improve health, education; and in this case, when we talk about school lunch and snacks, without a doubt, we are not only talking about education, but also about strengthening public health,” he said.

