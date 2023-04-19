Tiki González said the daily life of the Altoparanaenses cannot be managed from Asunción

Luis “Tiki” González Vaesken, candidate for representative for the Colorado Party, List 1, Option 4, said that the daily life of the people of Alto Paraná cannot continue to be digitized from the capital of the country, since only the inhabitants of this department know the true reality they face, reiterating that the region has suitable and trained people to hold relevant positions.

In a recent Republican meeting held in the city of Minga Guazú, Tiki expressed himself in these terms before a massive audience that accompanied the different candidates from List 1, which was also attended by candidate for governor César “Landy” Torres.

“We have a dream for the people of Alto Paraná, I want to work for my department, I want to be close to the people who need it, I want this department to have the benefits that it deserves,” said the candidate for a seat in the Lower House.

“We are tired that people from Asunción want to come and impose many things on us, when they are unaware of our realities. And I say this properly, because I have been walking for a year and a half and I see that there are so many prepared, committed people who could occupy relevant positions in the region, because they know the needs and desires of the people of Alto Paraná and many times due to lack of We firmly let ourselves be handled by people who do not have to come here to give their opinion,” he said to the clamor of those present.

“I always told you Landy, I will be firm by your side, you will be my guide, and just like you I want the best for Alto Paraná, managing firmly, with patriotism, because that way we will demonstrate to the voters that they place their trust in us, that they will be well represented and that this vote of confidence will not be disappointed” Tiki added, extolling the figure of the illustrious candidate for the Governor of the tenth department and with whom he will work “side by side” in seeks to achieve great benefits for all Alto Paranaenses.