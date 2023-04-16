“Tiki” maintains that the study and the first job of young people should be priorities for any government

“For parents, the son or daughter’s first job and studying at a university are very important, fundamental steps and achievements. Imagine the emotion generated by those events. It is here where the elected authorities have high responsibility to enable study and employment for people, in this particular case, for young people. We are going to strongly support the management programs for the first job and the university education of young people”, assured this afternoon, after a meeting with young people, the candidate for deputy Luis Tiki González Vaesken, List 1, Option 4.

González Vaesken added that if the economy is strong in the country, employment for the people is possible and that two of the requirements for this to happen are legal certainty and transparency in public management. “For there to be capital investment there must be legal certainty and the State is the one that must guarantee that, with honesty and transparency in the work of the authorities and public officials in general. We all need to assume this commitment to the people, mainly the politicians elected in the elections on Sunday, April 30, ”he explained.

He added that, together with his family, he has been working for several years to generate work for many people, through the Universidad Privada del Este, UPE. “We work for education at the secondary and university level, this is directly related to the generation of employment, I understand that our management contributes positively in this aspect. A person with a university degree has a certain chance of having a secure, dignified job, ”she concluded.