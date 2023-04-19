TikTok removed more than 12 million videos from Pakistan from its platform

TikTok management removed 12 million videos from Pakistan from its platform in a three-month period. The hearing has been adjourned till May 25.

The TikTok management says that these videos made from Pakistan violated the community guidelines due to which TikTok allegedly removed more than 12 million videos from Pakistan in just 3 months.

In a recent report called the Guidelines Enforcement Report released by TikTok’s management, TikTok detailed the volume and nature of infringing content on its platform, as well as the platform. The number of accounts removed from the form is indicated.

Data released by TikTok shows that a total of 85,680,819 videos were removed from the platform during the quarter. This may seem like a significant number, but it is only 0.6 percent of all videos uploaded to the platform.

“In addition to removing accounts that violated community guidelines, the platform also removed accounts determined to be spamming with spam videos posted by those accounts,” TikTok added.

Talking about the details about the removal of videos from Pakistan, TikTok said that “Pakistan removed 12,628,267 videos for violating community guidelines in Q4 2022.”

“In Q4, 89.7% of infringing videos from Pakistan were removed before anyone could view them, and 95.5% of videos were removed within a day.