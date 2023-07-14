Home » TikTok threatens the national security of Americans
News

TikTok threatens the national security of Americans

by admin
TikTok threatens the national security of Americans

Washington: Tik Tok is considered a threat to the national security of Americans. According to a Pew Research Center survey, 59 percent of American adults believe that TikTok is a threat to national security. According to the survey, only 17 percent of Americans do not consider it a threat to themselves and 23 percent have no opinion. That is why there are talks of banning Tik Tok.

According to this survey, Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 have slightly different opinions. According to them, 49 percent consider it a threat, 34 percent do not think it is a threat and 16 percent do not have an opinion about it. 64 percent of Americans aged 50 to 64 are at risk. Ten percent do not consider it a threat and 26 percent have not given an opinion about it.

It should be noted that the opinion of adults is different because they are not familiar with Tik Tok and probably use it. In this survey, the opinion of the people was also known regarding why they have reservations. People said that people have concerns and concerns about TikTok’s handling of data. 64 percent of Americans say they have serious concerns about how TikTok uses data.

See also  Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs: "Agricultural Product Wholesale Price Index 200" on the 14th rose 0.73 points from yesterday

You may also like

PUBLIC TOILET IN GARZON: A DISASTER

Dental analysis provides new insights into population development...

Woman was collateral victim of shooting in La...

Kaleidoscope

Owner’s False Promise: The Controversy Surrounding A 10...

Research project “Alfried Krupp and National Socialism” –...

Merchant was suffocated by criminals in a robbery

Drunk e-scooter driver found in Feld

Participatory democracy does not mean exclusion but integration...

Rural communities of Arauquita received 15 kilometers of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy