TikTok threatens the national security of Americans

Washington: Tik Tok is considered a threat to the national security of Americans. According to a Pew Research Center survey, 59 percent of American adults believe that TikTok is a threat to national security. According to the survey, only 17 percent of Americans do not consider it a threat to themselves and 23 percent have no opinion. That is why there are talks of banning Tik Tok.

According to this survey, Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 have slightly different opinions. According to them, 49 percent consider it a threat, 34 percent do not think it is a threat and 16 percent do not have an opinion about it. 64 percent of Americans aged 50 to 64 are at risk. Ten percent do not consider it a threat and 26 percent have not given an opinion about it.

It should be noted that the opinion of adults is different because they are not familiar with Tik Tok and probably use it. In this survey, the opinion of the people was also known regarding why they have reservations. People said that people have concerns and concerns about TikTok’s handling of data. 64 percent of Americans say they have serious concerns about how TikTok uses data.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

