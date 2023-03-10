09.03.2023

Tiktok, a social platform under pressure in the United States and many European countries, announced that in order to better protect the data security of users, it will build a data center in Europe to store the data of European users.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Tiktok said on Wednesday (March 8) that the data of European users will be mainly stored in this region in the future, and two new computing centers will be built for this purpose. At the same time, a European company will be entrusted as an independent third-party partner to supervise data flow and information access rights.

Currently, the data of Tiktok European users is stored in Singapore and the United States. The company said that the work of storing data in Europe will start within this year, and the data transfer will continue until 2024. Last year, Tiktok announced the establishment of its first computing center in Ireland, which will be put into operation by the end of March. Now the company will also build two computing centers in Ireland and Norway, which will go online in the fourth quarter of this year as planned. The project will cost 1.2 billion euros.

Theo Bertram, TikTok’s vice president of European public policy, also stressed that the steps would also reduce the possibility of the company’s employees having access to user data. Tiktok has yet to disclose the identity of the third-party partner who will oversee the data flow. In the United States, this task is undertaken by the Silicon Valley software company Oracle (Oracle).

Officially banned in many countries

Tiktok, a subsidiary of Chinese internet giant ByteDance, is the “international version” of the Chinese short-video app Douyin. Its total number of users worldwide exceeds 1 billion.In the West, many peopleWorry about this mobile appIt will be used by Chinese authorities to excessively collect users’ personal information.

Last month, the U.S. federal government hadProhibited for use in government agenciesUse Tiktok on your device and system.In addition, a Congressionalcross-party bill, will make it possible for the government to completely ban “foreign technology” products like Tiktok. The bill, if passed, would pave the way for the U.S. government to ban TikTok.

Out of network security considerations, the European Commission also asked staff to uninstall the app by mid-March. The Canadian government and the Danish parliament have also taken the same step.

The Czech Network and Information Security Agency (Nukib) also listed Tiktok as a national security “threat” this week. Authorities said on Wednesday that “the vast amount of user data collected by the app and the way it is processed” made the app a potential threat to Czech national security. “ByteDance, the developer and manager of Tiktok, is subject to a judicial ruling by the People’s Republic of China.”

The Czech intelligence agency pointed out in a report last year that China poses a threat to the Czech network security. But so far, the country has not taken any restrictive measures against Tiktok.

(German News Agency, AFP)

