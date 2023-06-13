TikToker Dany Cabras Avis testimonial for blood donation – Sardinia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, JUNE 13 – The new regional Avis awareness campaign for blood donation has just started. The new testimonial is Dany Cabras, the 28-year-old of Domus de Maria, star of social media, with 3.8 million followers on Tik Tok and 1 million followers on Instagram.



The aim is to bring citizens closer to the topic of blood donation, especially in a traditionally critical period of the year, i.e. the summer “In particular – explains the president of Avis Sardegna, Vincenzo Dore – with this campaign we are addressing young people, our present and our future.As stated by the president of national Avis, Gianpietro Briola, the numbers for 2022 tell us that donors are increasing in Italy, but continue to fall dangerously in the 18-36 age group. to transfer the culture of giving and solidarity to children, also considering the need for a generational change to guarantee the continuity of all our activities”.



You can watch the new video spot of the regional Avis with Dany Cabras on the website www.avisardegna.it and on the association’s Facebook and Instagram channels. (HANDLE).

