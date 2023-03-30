“The day after tomorrow, I have to pour everything in again.”

“The opponent started well, but we showed our fighting spirit well.”

[서울=뉴시스]Korean Air director Tilikhainen. 2023.03.30. (Photo = Provided by the Korea Volleyball Federation) *Resale and DB prohibited

[인천=뉴시스] Correspondent Park Dae-ro = Korean Air’s professional volleyball men’s coach Tommy Tilikhainen showed satisfaction after winning the first leg of the championship match.

Korean Air, led by coach Tillikainen, defeated Hyundai Capital 3-1 (20-25 25-23 25-23 25-17) in the first leg of the Dodram 2022-2023 V-League men’s championship match held at Incheon Gyeyang Gymnasium on the 30th. won with

After the game, when asked when he felt victory, coach Tillikainen said, “When the serve and attack started to work out,” he said.

[인천=뉴시스] Reporter Cho Seong-bong = In the match between Korean Air and Hyundai Capital in the first leg of the men’s championship match of the ‘2022-23 season Dodram V-League’ held at Gyeyang Gymnasium in Incheon on the 28th, Korean Air coach Tommy Tilikayinen gives operational instructions to the players. 2023.03.30. [email protected]

“The opponent team started well and we patiently waited for an opportunity,” he said. “We came back in a difficult moment. It was a game that showed our fighting spirit.”

Regarding the schedule for the 31st, coach Tillikainen said, “It is an individual schedule,” and said, “The players to train will train and the players to rest will rest.”

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]