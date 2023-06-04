Tilted Spanish referee ruling… Kim Eun-joong, who overcame :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

In the second half of the extra time, Bae Jun-ho did not declare a PK despite the opponent’s foul



Warning to Lee Yeong-joon who didn’t even hit the opposing defender in the face

[산티아고델에스테로(아르헨티나)=AP/뉴시스]Lee Young-joon struggles with a Nigerian defender. 2023.06.05.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Park Dae-ro = While the under-20 (U-20) national team led by coach Kim Eun-joong advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 FIFA Argentina Under-20 World Cup, Kim Eun-joo overcame the biased judgment and won the victory. is evaluated.

The U-20 national team beat Nigeria 1-0 after overtime in the quarterfinals of the tournament held at Santiago del Estero Stadium in Argentina on the morning of the 5th (Korean time).

In this game, Korea did not benefit from the referee’s decision. Spanish referee José María Sanchez Martinez, who served as the head referee that day, frustrated Korean soccer fans with an unreasonable decision.

In the 4th minute of extra time in the second half, Bae Jun-ho dribbled inside the penalty box and was caught by the opposing defender and fell, but no foul was declared.

The situation was similar to the scene in which Korea allowed a penalty kick in the last 16 round, but no foul was called. Criticism was raised that Nigeria’s action this time was more like a foul than Park Chang-woo’s foul, which was declared a penalty against Ecuador in the round of 16.

[산티아고델에스테로(아르헨티나)=AP/뉴시스]Lee Ji-han tripping over a Nigerian defender. 2023.06.05.

During the match, the Nigerian defender hit Bae Jun-ho in the face with his hand, but referee Martinez rather ruled that Bae committed a foul and gave Nigeria the right to attack.

The referee Martinez gave Lee a warning despite the simulated action of the Nigerian defender grabbing his face after a physical struggle with Lee.

Despite this partiality judgment, Kim Eun-joong advanced to the semifinals without being psychologically shaken. This makes the team’s performance even more valuable.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]