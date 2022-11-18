Listen to the audio version of the article

Tim chooses Ericsson for the core part of its new “standalone” 5G network, the completely new generation one. How much The sun 24 hours is able to anticipate, the two companies have decided to join forces, with Tim deciding to rely on the Swedish multinational telecommunications infrastructure company to build the “core” part of its 5G network. «This new partnership with Tim – he explains to Only 24 Hours Andrea Missori, managing director of Ericsson in Italy – will allow to take full advantage of 5G, to the benefit of both consumers and businesses, and will help accelerate the digital transformation of the country». It is in fact with the standalone 5G, adds Missori, “that a series of new generation services can be activated that require high performance, low latency and maximum security”.

The choice

As reconstructed, Ericsson prevailed over Nokia, Cisco, Mavenir and Affirmed Networks. All this in a context in which the relationship between Tim and Huawei, Ericsson’s great competitor on 5G, has been fraying over time. After all, the requests to non-EU vendors, with all the discipline of the Golden Power and the cybernetic perimeter, in themselves represent a significant burden for the operators. Having to meet additional documentary obligations in this phase certainly had an impact on Tim’s will.

As for the “standalone” 5G network, an increasing number of operators, in different markets, are implementing networks of this type. According to Ericsson’s Mobility Report, today more than 35 operators have already launched native 5G networks out of a total of more than 224 operational commercial 5G networks (of all types) worldwide. There is talk of T-Mobile in the USA; Vodafone in Germany; China Mobile, China Telecom, KT, Singtel in Asia. China and North America were the first markets to roll out standalone 5G, followed by commercial rollouts in other markets including Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Germany and Finland. Ericsson has 60%.

Governance and board

Once the agreement between Tim and Ericsson has been made, it will now be necessary to understand the implementation times. But in the meantime, the former monopolist has closed this agreement at a time when the company is at the center of a whole series of issues to be resolved. As far as it turns out, an intervention by Consob led to yesterday’s clarification on the resignation of director Frank Cadoret who, writes the Tim note, “communicated that his resignation was motivated by personal reasons”. There are now two directors to be replaced following the release of Luca de Meo in September. And the Appointments Committee will evidently be called upon to untie the knot before the extraordinary Board meeting which, according to plans, should be held on November 30th. To the names that have arisen in recent weeks, the rumor of Stefano Siragusa, a former top manager who left Tim in August, has now been added.

The countdown

Beyond the names, the governance node has long been in the spotlight with the not so much underground clashes between Vivendi (of which Cadoret was an expression although elected in the management list) and the president Tim Salvatore Rossi. All this while the countdown for the presentation of the offer by CDP on “Netco” is becoming more and more mandatory. “The plan we presented has a certain path that we are pursuing: if there are solutions other than what can be done by management, it’s not me who has to decide,” explained CEO Tim Pietro Labriola. In short: anyone wishing to make a takeover bid will have to “formally declare it”.