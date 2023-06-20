Tim close to negotiations with Kkr for network sales

© Reuters. The Telecom Italia (Tim) logo at the headquarters in Rome. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

ROME (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (BIT:) (Tim) is preparing to start negotiations with Kkr for the sale of the fixed network, as the offer from the US fund is considered preferable to that presented by a consortium led by Cassa Depositi and Loans (Cdp).

This was reported to Reuters by two sources familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Kkr’s approach incorporates a value for Tim’s fixed network that could exceed 23 billion euros. CDP and its partner, the Australian fund Macquarie, have offered 19.3 billion euros and their proposal could raise antitrust problems, given that both are shareholders of the rival optical fiber company Open Fiber.

Tim’s board met today to review the bids ahead of a new meeting on June 22 to indicate a ‘preferred bidder’.

The two sources told Reuters that the board should give KKR time to negotiate a deal.

The value of KKR’s offer depends on the terms of the contracts that will tie the network to Telecom’s remaining business, i.e. the services business, some sources said earlier.

Tim intends to thoroughly analyze the terms proposed by KKR, one of the sources said.

No comments from Tim and Kkr.

The sale of the network is a key element of CEO Pietro Labriola’s strategy to relaunch Tim and reduce the former telephone monopolist’s 25 billion euro debt.

However, Labriola’s plans have met stiff resistance from lead investor Vivendi (EPA), demanding that Tim’s main asset be valued at €31 billion.

Given its 24% stake in Telecom Italia, Vivendi also wants any decisions on the network to be submitted to an extraordinary shareholder vote, which requires a qualified majority.

Having already invested €1.8bn in the network, KKR has bid for a controlling stake in a division comprising Tim’s entire national fixed access network and Sparkle submarine cable business.

That left the door open to the possibility that the Italian Treasury or other public entities – including CDP and infrastructure fund F2i – could become minority shareholders in the network company, officials said earlier.

To free the hands of Cdp, if it wanted to invest in the network, the structure of Open Fiber could be reviewed. KKR is also ready to let Tim keep a stake in its own landline.

This is in line with the position of Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who has repeated several times that there are “multiple options” to ensure the government has “strategic control” of Tim’s network, indicating that Rome does not need to have a control share.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s administration will have a say in any deal, given the possibility of using “golden power” to set conditions or block offers for strategic assets such as Tim’s network.

(Translated by Enrico Sciacovelli, editing Gianluca Semeraro)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

