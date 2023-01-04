Ivrea

Olivetti, a company specializing in IoT and Big Data solutions that operates within Tim Enterprise, has expanded its corporate purpose and has become a benefit company, or rather an innovative company committed to operating in a sustainable and transparent manner in the interest of the community.

Changing the statute to become a benefit company is an «important result achieved by Olivetti which reinforces the commitment to promote the digitization of the country in an innovative way and in line with the sustainability objectives of the Tim group and represents the natural evolution of a company founded on consolidated values ​​known all over the world», underlines a note.

Olivetti has been accompanied in this process by Nativa, a regenerative design company that supports hundreds of companies in a radical evolution towards regenerative economic models. By becoming a benefit company, Olivetti undertakes to contribute to the creation of a sustainable digitized society where everyone is responsible for protecting ecosystems.

«Benefit companies constitute a community of companies oriented towards the affirmation and dissemination of a more advanced and sustainable business paradigm, in terms of both social and environmental impact. Olivetti has decided to embark on this path, in which all employees will be involved», underlines Quang Ngo Dinh, CEO of Olivetti. “We are happy that another company of the Tim group such as Olivetti has made this step”, declares Paolo Di Cesare, co-founder of Nativa.