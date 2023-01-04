Home News Tim: Olivetti becomes a “benefit company” for a sustainable future
News

Tim: Olivetti becomes a “benefit company” for a sustainable future

by admin
Tim: Olivetti becomes a “benefit company” for a sustainable future

Ivrea

Olivetti, a company specializing in IoT and Big Data solutions that operates within Tim Enterprise, has expanded its corporate purpose and has become a benefit company, or rather an innovative company committed to operating in a sustainable and transparent manner in the interest of the community.

Changing the statute to become a benefit company is an «important result achieved by Olivetti which reinforces the commitment to promote the digitization of the country in an innovative way and in line with the sustainability objectives of the Tim group and represents the natural evolution of a company founded on consolidated values ​​known all over the world», underlines a note.

Olivetti has been accompanied in this process by Nativa, a regenerative design company that supports hundreds of companies in a radical evolution towards regenerative economic models. By becoming a benefit company, Olivetti undertakes to contribute to the creation of a sustainable digitized society where everyone is responsible for protecting ecosystems.

«Benefit companies constitute a community of companies oriented towards the affirmation and dissemination of a more advanced and sustainable business paradigm, in terms of both social and environmental impact. Olivetti has decided to embark on this path, in which all employees will be involved», underlines Quang Ngo Dinh, CEO of Olivetti. “We are happy that another company of the Tim group such as Olivetti has made this step”, declares Paolo Di Cesare, co-founder of Nativa.

See also  Shenzhen's "14th Five-Year Plan" outline released 22 quantitative indicators to draw a blueprint for development

You may also like

Medical staff run more errands and mobile squads...

Vittorio Veneto, for Professor Barel is a smart...

Genoa, security guard kills his girlfriend and shoots...

Hujialou Street, Chaoyang District, set up a mobile...

Disabled man yanked and robbed of cell phone...

A boy on holiday in Rocca Pietore gets...

RCEP enters into force in Indonesia, new opportunities...

Tighten rates and deficits cost 84.1 billion in...

Agreements and Disagreements – Dan Savage

Covid, new rules for isolation exit also in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy