Tim pushes on made in Italy cybersecurity to attract talent and investments

Push on made in Italy cybersecurity, i.e. on a strategy aimed at “locking down” companies and PAs, taking into account the peculiarities of the Italian market and above all the strong presence of small and medium-sized enterprises. This the challenge launched by Tim during the event in Rome that saw the winners of the Cybersecurity challenge on the podiuman opportunity to take stock of the situation with the Group’s managers – the Chief Enterprise and Innovative Solutions Officer Elio Schiavo ed Eugene SantagataChief Public Affairs and Security Officer of the telco and CEO of Telsy – and with Bruno FrattasiDirector General of the National Cybersecurity Agency who turned the spotlight on things done and to be done in our country in the aftermath of the annual report to Parliament.

Outlining the scenario too Giorgia Dragoniresearcher of the Cybersecurity & Data Protection Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic who presented the updated data (DOWNLOAD THE SLIDES HERE).

The whitepaper of the Centro Studi Tim

Data that goes hand in hand with il whitepaper “Cybersecurity made in Italy” (DOWNLOAD THE DOCUMENT HERE) in which the Tim Study Center has put the evolution of the threats and above all of the market supply and demand on paper.

PRACTICAL GUIDE against Phishing: find out how to protect your company!

The national cybersecurity market is rapidly developing – with an average annual growth rate of 11-12% for an estimated value of around 2.5 billion euros in 2025 – and is characterized by high fragmentation, with over 3,000 companies, half of which are concentrated in three regions: Lazio, Campania and Lombardy.

According to what emerged from the report of the Centro Studi Tim, the companies dedicated to cyber services that have managed to establish themselves following a clear growth path represent just 10-15% of the market. Among these, two alternative models prevail: companies that focus on a single customer segment – for example with services dedicated to the banking system – and companies with a broader “one stop shop” offer (more than half of the companies examined) in which at least one proprietary technology is present internally (3/4 of the companies in the sample).

However, the majority of the market today remains polarized between the large ICT groups whose offer portfolio also includes cyber services and small, very specialized companies that are struggling to grow, and have a much higher level of “pulverization” than that of the other large European countries. In particular, according to estimates by the Centro Studi Tim, Italy has 1.6 cybersecurity companies per billion of GDP, double the number of the United Kingdom (0.8 companies per billion of GDP) and even higher than that of the United Kingdom. Spain (1.2 companies per billion of GDP).

The works were opened by the Chief Enterprise and Innovative Solutions Officer Elio Schiavo who illustrated the role of cyber technologies and the growth prospects in the context of the offer of all-round digital services that Tim Enterprise makes available to companies and the public administration.

The national challenge and the focus on SMEs



“Small and medium-sized businesses are considered easy targets for cybercriminals. And if on the one hand the investments of medium-sized companies are concentrated on the managed services component, on the other they are often driven by the market players closest to the companies”, highlighted Dragoni del Polimi.

Eugenio Santagata, Chief Public Affairs and Security Officer of Tim and CEO of Telsy it turned the spotlight on the need to turn investments into “made in Italy” cybersecurity and to push the innovation of small and medium-sized enterprises. “Today we need to have proprietary technologies certified and managed internally within the national perimeter and therefore we need specific experts and skills but also a new culture. The companies awarded today testify to the potential of Italian companies in the field of cybersecurity and underline the importance of creating a collaborative ecosystem to ensure digital security. The goal is to build a solid foundation of Italian cybersecurity that can compete internationally. We want to attract investment and talent to our country, promote the development of innovative technologies and create an environment conducive to innovation. In this way, we will be able to face the challenges of cybersecurity effectively and provide reliable and cutting-edge solutions to protect our digital infrastructures”.

Frattasi: “Spreading the culture of cybersecurity from elementary school”

“I would like digital skills to be taught from elementary school. In this way, an educational purpose is also pursued as well as a responsible use of digital means – he says Bruno Frattasi, Director General of the National Cybersecurity Agency – We need cybersecurity expertise and training, and that’s why we’re training them. We are waiting for the ITIs, and we are talking to universities and the business world”. “The culture and awareness of cyber security are starting to spread. It wasn’t so obvious – he concludes – Even before the war, it was the Covid-19 pandemic that raised this new awareness”.

The winners of Tim’s Cybersecurity Challenge

Ermes, Pikered and Sensoworks are the winners of Tim’s Cybersecurity Challenge awarded in Rome by Eugenio Santagata.

In just a few days, the challenge involved over 50 Italian and international companies, SMEs, startups and scaleups to identify innovative solutions. The winners will be offered a technological and commercial partnership with Tim Enterprise and Telsy. The selected companies will in fact have privileged access to the cybersecurity market and the possibility of further growth.

Were awarded:

Hermes: for the solution which, thanks to advanced machine learning algorithms, guarantees browser security allowing safe and secure online browsing, defending users from web threats, preserving their privacy and protecting their data.

Pikered: has created Zaiux Evo, a “virtual hacker” who, thanks to Artificial Intelligence, carries out “ethical attacks”, with the aim of identifying the flaws in a computer network and providing indications for the mitigation of vulnerabilities.

Sensoworks: proposed a solution for intelligent monitoring of strategic infrastructures (viaducts, tunnels, water networks), which acquires and analyzes data from connected sensors in real-time and allows for timely intervention, improving efficiency and safety.

The initiative is part of the activities envisaged within the Open Innovation Tim Growth Platform programme, the new model of innovation based on industrial collaboration with high-potential companies with the aim of accelerating their growth. The challenge aims to facilitate the meeting between companies, especially Italian ones, which have ultra-specialist solutions and skills, and the needs and requirements expressed by SMEs, with the aim of making the entire supply chain grow and accelerate digitization and the country’s innovation.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

