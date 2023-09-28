Home » Tim, Vivendi requests publication of legal opinions on Netco sale approval method
News

Tim, Vivendi requests publication of legal opinions on Netco sale approval method

by admin
Tim, Vivendi requests publication of legal opinions on Netco sale approval method

© Reuters. The Tim logo at the company headquarters in Rome. November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) – Vivendi (EPA:), main shareholder of Telecom Italia (BIT:) (TIM), has written a letter to the telephone group’s board of directors to request the publication of the legal opinions requested by the former monopolist regarding the method of approving the sale of Netco.

Two sources close to the situation told Reuters. No comments from Vivendi and Tim.

According to some press rumors, the legal opinions, which will be discussed by today’s Board of Directors of the former monopolist, would support the possibility of proceeding with the sale of the network with a resolution of the board, while Vivendi, which holds a 24% share in Tim and has expressed serious reservations about the operation, he believes that the passage should take place through an extraordinary meeting.

According to one of the sources, Vivendi asked for the opinions to be published to allow the market to get a complete idea of ​​their validity.

The board is examining today the request for an extension by KKR on the timeframe for submitting a binding offer for Netco, with the deadline expected to move from the end of September to mid-October.

(Elvira Pollina, editing Gianluca Semeraro)

See also  Consumer credit, requests restart – Cover news

You may also like

We will not leave this friendship

North Korean Regime Adds Nuclear Power Status to...

Get ready: this is what the marches will...

Jilin Province Expects 30% Increase in Grain Output,...

Micron’s EPS beat expectations by $0.08, revenue beats...

Meteorological Department has predicted rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Arrest of Key Figure in Operation Discovery Leads...

This was the balance of Petro’s “Marchs for...

Nanhu District Holds District-Wide Leading Cadre Meeting to...

President Nelson’s life spent bringing peace is an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy