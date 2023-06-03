Timba will have its party in Cali

The city of Cali is preparing to live two days of pure energy, rhythm and flavor with the second edition of the Timbaland Concert, the largest Cuban timba event in the world.

With the participation of 25 renowned international artists, the Arena Cañaveralejo will become the epicenter of Cuban music on June 10 and 11.

This unmissable event promises a unique experience that combines the best of Cuban music, dance and culture.

Attendees will be able to enjoy two days of live concerts, where Cuban timba will take over the stage and make all those present vibrate.

From traditional sounds to modern fusions, musical diversity will be present to satisfy the tastes of all Latin music lovers.

The second edition of the Timbaland Concert will feature the participation of renowned international artists, who will delight the public with their spectacular performances.

Among them are prominent figures such as Pedro Calvo, NG the band, Mayito Rivera, Paulito FG and his elite, Pedrito Calvo, Maykel Blanco and his salsa mayor, José Pepito Gómez, Ángel Bonné, Bárbaro Fines and his Mayimbe, Fresto, Calibre, Alexander Abreu and his first class Havana, Adalberto Álvarez, Ángel Yos, Charanga Habanera, Haila Mompié, Surcaribe, Barbarita, Calidad Plaza, Manolín, the salsa doctor, Son 21 and Amaray, who are indisputable references of Cuban timba and have left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Days: June 10 and 11

Place: sand canaveralejo

Ticket office: Colboletos 6611111 – 300 6611111

