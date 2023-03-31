Home News Timberland Supports Communities of Color and Releases the Hip Hop Royalty Boot To Commemorate 50th Anniversary
Timberland Supports Communities of Color and Releases the Hip Hop Royalty Boot To Commemorate 50th Anniversary

Timberland Supports Communities of Color and Releases the Hip Hop Royalty Boot To Commemorate 50th Anniversary

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / To continue Timberland’s 50th anniversary celebration and honor the communities that helped propel the brand to where it is today, Timberland will host five youth design workshops in partnership with …

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / To continue Timberland’s 50th anniversary celebration and honor the communities that helped propel the brand to where it is today,
Timberland will host five youth design workshops in partnership with Black-owned creative brand CNSTNT:DVLPMNT. Founded by Timberland senior footwear designer, Chris Dixon, CNSTNT:DVLPMNT
cultivates untapped talent and expands the creative community, particularly by engaging young communities of color. The Timberland x CNSTNT:DVLPMNT Youth Design Workshop tour will launch and
conclude in New York City with stops in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Charlotte this spring and summer.

Timberland and CNSTNT:DVLPMNT hosted their first one day workshop in New York in collaboration with youth development nonprofit Youth INC and footwear and apparel store Up NYC earlier this year.
The collaboration gave 25 students the opportunity to learn about design as a potential career and introduced them to the fundamentals of footwear design, sketching, and exploring creative concepts
and color first hand from design professionals at Timberland. During the event, the young creatives had the chance to design their own version of the Original Timberland® Boot. After the design
session, NYC fashion and lifestyle authenticators alongside special celebrity guest Fat Joe reviewed the sketches. The leading design will be brought to life, offsite in Timberland’s prototyping
lab, The Shed.

