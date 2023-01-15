Faced with the humanitarian and road emergency due to a landslide, in Rosas, Cauca, the Government is looking for alternatives, as sectors of the national economy are also beginning to be affected.

Several generations of people from Cauca have always heard about the need to build the Timbío-El Estanquillo bypass, a project designed almost half a century ago by the engineering firm Paulo Emilio Bravo Consultores, which has undergone some modifications, includes five tunnels, two viaducts , among other specifications. The respective studies have gone through various national instances, including the Ministry of Transport, Invías, ANI, etc., but there has been no national or regional political will to carry out their construction.

As Jorge Campo, president of the Caucana Association of Engineers, told this portal, in December 2022, the project was structured, it remains to be determined if the volume of traffic between Popayán and Chachagüí allows it to be built by concession, otherwise it must be to undertake with State resources, as President Petro himself announced on the night of January 10.

Since the moment of the catastrophe, the governor of Cauca, Elías Larrahondo, has been in contact with the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, first virtually and then in person; also with the director of the National Risk Management Unit, Javier Pava Sánchez; the president of the National Infrastructure Agency, William Camargo Triana, and the director of Invias, Juan Alfonso Latorre, who yesterday went to the village of Chontaduro, in Rosas, Cauca, one of the most affected by the landslide, where they saw the magnitude of the tragedy and persistence of mass removal. Then, in the La Soledad sector, they spoke with the affected communities. There they took stock of the effects. As can be seen, about 94 hectares were affected and about 500 cubic meters of material slipped, which caused the total closure of the Pan-American highway, it is not known for how long, there is even talk of three months.

The national officials recognized the work carried out by regional and local officials, who managed to coordinate the immediate evacuation of the inhabitants of the affected villages, which prevented the loss of human lives.

For his part, the director of the National Risk and Disaster Management Unit, Javier Pava, pointed out that alternatives are being sought that allow the definitive relocation of the affected families, in order to restore their rights as soon as possible.

The governor of Cauca met in Rosas, Cauca, with the Minister of Transportation, the director of Invías, the president of ANI, the director of Ungrd, and local authorities.

Faced with this emergency that the departments of Cauca and Nariño are experiencing, the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, stated that a large number of measures have been announced. “First of all, the president of the ANI is working on an alternative that President Petro has requested, of a dual carriageway, which is a variant that would solve this problem,

about 70 kilometers, which would be close to 4 trillion pesos; secondly, the director of Invías and his technical team are here to review the alternatives that the Government of Cauca and the municipalities have for alternate routes for light vehicles; Thirdly, our Ministry team is reviewing the issues of river navigation to carry cargo through the port of Tumaco, and in air matters, the director of Aerocivil has issued a circular, authorizing the use of the Ipiales and Pasto airports, with very low fares and more flights that allow to generate connectivity”.

Likewise, at the Madre Caridad Brader Educational Institution, on January 10, the Unified Command Post was held, with the presence of the affected communities, in which it was said that:

● So far, 248 families and 920 affected people have been identified.

● The affected villages are Santa Clara, La Soledad, Párraga Viejo, Chontaduro,

Altos de las Yerbas and La Laja.

● There are sidewalks without communication, among them: Florida, Loma

Bajo, Jigual, Pinzón, Berlin, Retiro, Bella Vista, Peña Blanca, Párraga and Pan de

Sugar.

● The census of victims will be carried out by the Rosas Mayor’s Office.

● Financial aid will be given to the affected families, the entity in charge will be

the National Risk Management Unit.

● A public-private agreement will be made between the National Unit for the Management of

Risk and Community Action Boards for the installation of community pots in

the shelters.

● The Mayor’s Office and the Departmental Risk Management Unit will make the list

of farms affected with the purpose of determining the number of properties to buy

to relocate affected families.

● The Colombian Geological Service, formerly Ingeominas, and the Corporation

Regional Autonomous Government of Cauca (CRC) will declare the area

affected as a forest reserve.