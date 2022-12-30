Original title: Time-honored brands cook all kinds of Laba porridge

Huguo Temple Snack Origin Store uses 20 kinds of porridge ingredients to cook Laba porridge.Photo by our reporter Fang Fei

News from our newspaper (Reporter Yang Tianyue) Today is the Laba Festival, and many restaurants have started to cook Laba porridge early.

Tongheju began to purchase all kinds of ingredients needed to make Laba porridge a week in advance. According to the relevant person in charge of Yuetan Store, the Laba porridge in the store is made from dozens of ingredients carefully proportioned such as red dates, peanuts, lotus seeds, and red beans.

Huguo Temple Snack Origin Store uses 20 kinds of porridge ingredients to cook Laba porridge. At two o’clock in the morning this morning, the masters started to cook porridge. “We keep the basic porridge ingredients every year, and at the same time make fine-tuning according to the weather characteristics before and after Laba.” Wang Xinmei, manager of Huguo Temple Snack Origin Store, said that in addition to dine-in porridge, the store also prepares dry porridge ingredients for customers to buy back. Home cooking.

Tongchunyuan and Gulou Makai restaurants provide Laba porridge for free today. “In addition to free porridge for customers who dine in the store, customers who order takeaway and takeaway will get Laba porridge with their orders. It’s almost Chinese New Year, so give customers a little surprise.” said Tao Ran, deputy manager of Makai Restaurant in Gulou.

“Drinking porridge in the twelfth lunar month was originally a gift for the ancestors to celebrate the harvest, and it has become a custom since the Song Dynasty.” The relevant person in charge of Jiahe Yipin introduced that the Laba porridge sold in each store today is prepared from the seventh night of the twelfth lunar month. , pickled fruit, peeled, pitted and slow-cooked overnight, until the next morning, the delicious Laba porridge is ready. “This year, we also prepared seven-flavor porridge for customers. The miscellaneous grains and beans in it are prepared in advance. It is very convenient to cook a small bag at a time.”

Wangshunge Fish Head Cake and its Seafood Plaza, Piyun Huiyan, Admiral TIDU, Wagyu Hot Pot and other stores have also prepared Laba porridge in advance. The ingredients include raisins, lilies, lotus seeds, red dates, peanuts, red beans, red beans Kidney beans, purple rice, glutinous rice, etc. will be given away for free to customers who eat at the store on the day of the festival.

