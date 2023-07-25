Time is pressing and only 460 citizens have registered their candidacies for the territorial elections – news

The Registrar’s Office expects that approximately 120,000 candidates for governorships, mayoralties, assemblies, councils, and Jal will register for the October 29 elections.

With only eight days to go before the closing of the candidate registration period for the territorial elections to be held on Sunday, October 29, 2023, many parties and movements in the country have not yet decided on their official candidates, some are awaiting the results of surveys.

In Colombia, according to the Registrar’s Office, 460 citizens have registered who aspire to occupy positions of popular election for the period 2024-2027. To date, eight candidates have done so for the office of governor, 11 for departmental assemblies, 147 for mayors, 234 for councils and 60 for the Local Administrative Boards (JAL).

The acceptance of the respective candidacies has been made through the different modalities provided for the registration procedure: facial biometry 107; acceptance letter 5; Integrated Service Stations (EIS) 262 and manual 86.

It is estimated that more than 120,000 candidates will be registered by the political groups for this electoral process, through which the citizens will elect 32 governors and 418 deputies that will make up the departmental assemblies. Likewise, 1,102 mayors and

12,072 councilors from all the country’s municipalities, including the capital district, as well as 6,885 councilors who will make up the Local Administrative Boards (JAL).

In the elections for territorial authorities held in 2019, a total of 116,446 citizens registered their candidacy.

The National Registry of Civil Status enabled the web platform https://inscripcioncandidatos2023.registraduria.gov.co so that candidates interested in participating in the 2023 territorial elections can register virtually. The entity makes a call not to leave the registration of candidacies until the last minute, whose deadline It’s Saturday, July 29.that is, three months before the elections.