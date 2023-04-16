Home » Time is running out for elected mayors to assume functions – breaking latest news
News

Time is running out for elected mayors to assume functions – breaking latest news

by admin
Time is running out for elected mayors to assume functions – breaking latest news

In different cantons of the province of Loja, the 16 mayors favored in the February elections are preparing to take office. Paulo Herrera Rojas, elected burgomaster of Gonzanamá, said that there are drawbacks in the transition process.

In less than a month there will be changes in the municipalities of Loja and the country. Herrera Rojas, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, indicated that on March 14, he requested information related to the current situation of the municipality from the administration, which was due to expire in office.

However, “to this day, we do not have any answers. It is very important to carry out this transition to know matters related to personnel, financial status and machinery”.

Prepare

Despite these drawbacks, the burgomaster-elect specified, there is progress regarding the work to be carried out from May 14, when functions are assumed.

He asserted that they are advancing in the appointment of the different directors and departmental heads. “They will be professionals who have the profile and experience to comply with the work plan.”

He mentioned Julio Bravo Martínez, who will go to the Directorate of Public Works; Human Talent, Richard Larreategui; Financial Director, Gustavo Pacheco, among others.

intervention

Herrera Rojas was already mayor of Gonzanamá, in the period 2014-2019.

Among the priorities will be: rural roads, intervention in potable water plans, latrines; production, tourism and social area.

In relation to the municipal budget, one of the most critical issues faced by the different municipalities; He pointed out that, to the funds for state allocations, loans with the Development Bank and municipal collections, they will add self-management with national and international organizations.

See also  Opening of Mo-Fri to Acc unions: "Willing to recognize seniority"

Consortium

The burgomaster also added that they are in talks with the prefect-elect and other local authorities, to plan the formation of a road consortium, “thus, through the Provincial Council, parish governments and the municipality, to intervene in this area.” (YO)

You may also like

VfB Günnigfeld victory slips through their hands

Yankees beat Twins with 11 strikeouts from Domingo...

Create a G-20 to mediate in the Russian-Ukrainian...

Draft bill for a Future Financing Act (BMF)

Xinhua Headlines: China and Brazil will work to...

Girl burned in fire struggles between life and...

Doubly in use | News.at

Almost 1,000 hectares burn in the south of...

The odyssey of ‘Jhovanoty’ in Aruba

Mexico: Rebellion in Cherán: The small town that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy