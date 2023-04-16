Time is running out for elected mayors to assume functions – breaking latest news

In different cantons of the province of Loja, the 16 mayors favored in the February elections are preparing to take office. Paulo Herrera Rojas, elected burgomaster of Gonzanamá, said that there are drawbacks in the transition process.

In less than a month there will be changes in the municipalities of Loja and the country. Herrera Rojas, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, indicated that on March 14, he requested information related to the current situation of the municipality from the administration, which was due to expire in office.

However, “to this day, we do not have any answers. It is very important to carry out this transition to know matters related to personnel, financial status and machinery”.

Prepare

Despite these drawbacks, the burgomaster-elect specified, there is progress regarding the work to be carried out from May 14, when functions are assumed.

He asserted that they are advancing in the appointment of the different directors and departmental heads. “They will be professionals who have the profile and experience to comply with the work plan.”

He mentioned Julio Bravo Martínez, who will go to the Directorate of Public Works; Human Talent, Richard Larreategui; Financial Director, Gustavo Pacheco, among others.

intervention

Herrera Rojas was already mayor of Gonzanamá, in the period 2014-2019.

Among the priorities will be: rural roads, intervention in potable water plans, latrines; production, tourism and social area.

In relation to the municipal budget, one of the most critical issues faced by the different municipalities; He pointed out that, to the funds for state allocations, loans with the Development Bank and municipal collections, they will add self-management with national and international organizations.

Consortium

The burgomaster also added that they are in talks with the prefect-elect and other local authorities, to plan the formation of a road consortium, “thus, through the Provincial Council, parish governments and the municipality, to intervene in this area.” (YO)