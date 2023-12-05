Home » Time magazine names Lionel Messi ‘Athlete of the Year 2023’
Time magazine names Lionel Messi 'Athlete of the Year 2023'

Time magazine names Lionel Messi 'Athlete of the Year 2023'

The Argentine footballer and champion of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Lionel Messi, was chosen ‘Athlete of the Year 2023’ by the American magazine Time.

The outlet recognized Messi as the “best living soccer player, possibly the best to ever play the most popular sport in the world.” In addition, he recalled that last year the athlete led Argentina to win its first World Cup in almost four decades.

This season, the captain of the Argentine national team came to play in Major League Soccer (MLS), for Inter Miami, and made history by winning his eighth Ballon d’Or. «Messi surprised the world by rejecting a contract from a club Saudi Arabia supposedly valued at hundreds of millions of dollars annually and announcing in June that he was signing for Inter Miami,” the magazine writes. With RT

