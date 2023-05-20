Time Up, Imran Khan | Independent Urdu

There are many days in the history of Pakistan in which the tragic events took place which are not heard anywhere and whether it was the day of December 16 when Pakistan was born, or the bitterness of history deepened on the same day when the APS tragedy took place in Peshawar. .

There are many incidents which are a dark chapter in the country’s history. Similarly, the situations and events that occurred across the country on May 9 are unprecedented in the 75-year history of Pakistan, because all the heartbreaking situations that occurred in the country before that were directly related to anti-Pakistan elements.

However, in the recent events, the way the residents of Watan Aziz have taken actions against their security forces and guards, it is less to be condemned, because all this has not only made Pakistan laugh all over the world, but also raised questions about the country’s security.

To describe even once the situation that was created on May 9 is no less than a torture for a person like me because on that day people did not burn Jinnah House, but they burned the history of Pakistan. On that day, the building of Radio Pakistan, which is a historical heritage, was not destroyed, but every citizen of Pakistan was attacked.

On that day, the stones at the gate of GHQ were asking every Pakistani that this is your Pakistan, the dream of a non-violent leader like Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

After the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9, the situation created by the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf made it clear that the personality of Imran Khan was so strongly embedded in the minds of the people that now in front of them, the state of Pakistan More than one person has become important, and it was all done with a formal plan.

In the context of this entire political and social scenario, it is very important to see what will happen in the future because after the events of May 9, the judiciary quickly released Imran Khan after his arrest, but what happened during this time, no one did not pay any attention.

When the government started taking action against those who staged violent demonstrations at sensitive facilities, a large-scale division emerged in Tehreek-e-Insaf. Ever since the government has started strict action against those who insult the sanctity of institutions, the leadership of PTI which was guiding these armed groups and giving orders to them in the past is condemning them all today. and is showing indifference to its own workers.

One thing is very clear in this whole situation and that is that Imran Khan is stuck in a very narrow street at this time, although he condemned these ‘evil’ events on May 9 after making pretexts, but his Condemnation is not enough.

The way he constantly injected hatred against Pakistan forces and institutions in the minds of the people in his constant speeches, it was expected to produce a similar result.

The situation so far suggests that Khan is in dire straits as almost all the senior leadership is in jail and many of his close associates have deserted him.

Several senior leaders, including his closest associate and most important member of his movement, President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, also strongly condemned not only the heartbreaking events of May 9 but also the actions against those involved in them. Justified.

The desolation of Zaman Park, which was standing like a fort until yesterday and the police had become a no-go area for anyone, is now screaming and telling Imran Khan that there is still time to regret what he did. take

As the wind of change is blowing in PTI, Khan Sahib should understand that what is happening is a fake process. Those who were drawn to you yesterday in ships, today they are changing the Qibla with a little pain.

Those who talk about revolution are leaving Imran Khan crying today. All these are reflecting that you do not get power by clashing with the state and provoking people. If you had not forgotten the country and the state in your lust for power, you would not have seen this day.

The recent wave of people leaving the PTI has given Imran Khan a big blow.

Even if he does not admit it openly, but the fact is that at this time he and his party are stuck in a very critical situation. It is not too difficult because everyone has come to know that now the situation is not favorable for them, so it is better to get out of the narrow street.

Now it is estimated from all the situations and events that the way Imran Khan promoted incitement and hatred in the country in the last one year, all that is now coming back to him with interest and the policy of clashing with his institutions is also being implemented. went

The number of times Imran Khan deviated from his narrative after leaving power is also a record in its own place. Whether it’s US conspiracy narratives or foreign lobbying, his utensils have surfaced on all.

The constant inconsistency in his statements after recent events is a sign that he is suffering from severe frustration at the moment and does not understand how to turn things around in his favor.

The way Imran Khan is being lobbied in America, now his American conspiracy narrative has also ended.

Imran Khan’s constant inconsistencies in his statements are a sign that he is suffering from severe frustration at the moment (AFP).

Till now, Imran Khan has not decided who ended his government. Sometimes they say that I was expelled through American conspiracy, sometimes they say that I was expelled at the behest of General Bajwa.

Now it is simply that they must ensure that their government is governed by a democratic process of no confidence in which the elected representatives vote against them.

Imran Khan has also realized that the elections will not be held as per his wish because the elections were not held in Punjab on May 14 and the Supreme Court was not too strict on this matter, which is his biggest support at that time. is visible

Now what will be the political future of Imran Khan? How is the new political scenario in the country in view of the recent events? All these are very important factors. The way the government took action against the ‘evil elements’, whether it was a good decision or not, time will tell, but with this decision, at least the message was sent to the anti-Pakistan elements that the rule of law still exists in Pakistan. And Pakistan’s defense is in strong hands.

Imran Khan has his share at the moment because of course he is getting bails continuously, but sometimes he may get caught in a case again and the government has also confirmed many times that they are referring to the May 9 incidents. Collecting evidence from

They are trying to make some progress in this regard as soon as possible, that is, they want to register a case against Imran Khan under the Army Act.

Now, it is not difficult to guess from all these things that the situation is very bad for Imran Khan and if he is booked under the Army Act, what will happen next.

Will his supporters once again try to hold the country hostage because he himself said this in veiled words during his appearance in the Islamabad High Court that if I remain in jail, it will be difficult to control the workers.

If such a situation arises again, how will the government control the situation? Similarly, if we talk about the upcoming elections, the Supreme Court once again suggested to the political parties to hold negotiations with mutual consensus, but holding negotiations in this serious political instability is very difficult because PTI is also at this time. has gone too far and even the ruling coalition does not seem ready to sit down with them.

In such a situation, the holding of the next general elections seems to be in jeopardy because the government has to be handed over to the caretakers in August, but it does not seem to be the case with the recent affairs. Now it will be seen whether the elections will be held in October across the country or not.

In this whole situation, Imran Khan got another judicial relief and regarding PTI’s exit from the National Assembly, the Lahore High Court annulled the acceptance of PTI’s resignations and ordered the restoration of PTI members. gave to

Now it will be seen with what mouth Imran Khan will return to the parliament because the things he said about this parliament are in front of everyone. What a big mistake he made by making the assemblies smaller.

We should learn a lesson from this whole situation so that such situations do not arise in the future which make life difficult for the common people who are already suffering due to economic depression.

All the political parties including the government should try to find a suitable solution for the welfare of the people so that there is some stability in the country.

