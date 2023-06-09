Timely vigilance of RPF lady constable saved a person who was lying on the tracks with the intention of committing suicide just before the arrival of the super fast train.

Timely Vigilance of RPF Lady Constable

Just before the arrival of the superfast train, for the purpose of suicide

Rescued a person lying on the tracks, heartbreaking video goes viral

Kolkata/Hyderabad: 09/Jun

(Sahrnews.com/Social Media Desk)

Man is also strange!! In the present era, where killings are taking place in the name of religion and caste, this same Prophet, when he sees a person in trouble, without asking his religion, immediately reaches out to help him or save human lives in trouble. Even if it is to be saved, the religion or caste of the afflicted people is not asked.

Recently, a video from Gujarat went viral about how Muslims risking their lives and taking out a Hindu neighbor’s house after a fire caught fire. This is the legacy of humanity and of being human. Also a sign. Such people are proud of all humanity.

Railway Protection Force on Twitter RPF INDIA# A very heart-wrenching CCTV footage has been tweeted by the verified handle of K. In this video, it can be easily seen that a person is standing on a platform of a railway station in the dark of night, who suddenly gets off the platform and goes to another. He lays down with his neck on the rail tracks on the side of the platform in an attempt to commit suicide.

At the same time, a woman RPF constable on duty on the other platform jumped to the man in a cinematic style and by force single handedly grabbed the man’s neck with both hands and removed him from the rail tracks. After a gap of one or two seconds, a high-speed superfast train comes roaring out of these tracks. Later, two or three people on the nearby platform reach to help the lady constable. The lady constable helps them. Transfer the person to the platform.

According to RPF India’s tweet, this brave and fearless lady constable is named K. Sumti. K.Sumathi# And this incident is from Purwa, Medinipur Railway Station, West Bengal. In this tweet, the lady constable has been praised by RPF India.

#RPF Lady Constable K Sumathi fearlessly pulled a person off the track, moments before a speeding train passes by at Purwa Medinipur railway station. Kudus to her commitment towards #passengersafety.#MissionJeevanRaksha #FearlessProtector pic.twitter.com/yEdrEb48Tg — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) June 8, 2023

There, a large number of social media users are also appreciating Lady Constable K.Sumti of RPF as a hero that a human life was saved due to her courage, bravery and extreme vigilance. This video went viral on social media. has happened

More than two and a half lakh people have seen the video of this movie-like real incident on Twitter, and a large number of likes and appreciative comments have also been made.

on the other hand RPF INDIA# The CCTV footage (video) of another incident has been tweeted from the Twitter handle of K. Posted on duty at Chiyuki Railway Station 11 Constable Shashikant of the 1st Corps/Railway Protection Special Force immediately saved a female passenger from being hit by a train when she fell down while getting down from the moving train.

Acting promptly, constable Shashikant of 11th Corps/Railway Protection Special Force posted on duty at Prayagraj Chheoki railway-station saved a woman passenger from getting hit by a train when she fell while getting down from a moving train.#Operation_Jeevanraksha #सेवा_ही_संकल्प pic.twitter.com/USynQsF8Hh — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) June 9, 2023

Similarly, from the same verified Twitter handle of RPF India, another CCTV footage has been tweeted today and it has been written that “RPF

Constable Sunil’s quick action averted an accident. It can also be seen in this video that while getting off the moving train, a female passenger was about to fall and get hit by the train at Pali Railway Station (Rajasthan). saved the

Railway Protection Force-India has written in its tweet that “This incident is a message that boarding or alighting from a moving train can be extremely dangerous and can be fatal.”

#RPF Const. Sunil’s swift action prevented an accident as he saved a lady passenger at Pali Railway Station.

This incident serves as a reminder that boarding or alighting a moving train is extremely dangerous. #Watch & #Learn #MissionJeevanRaksha #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/zIp9SiUnke — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) June 9, 2023

