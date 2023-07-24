Timetable thinned out until the beginning of autumn

The reason for the planned failures on the Heilbronn-Stuttgart-Tübingen route is an “unusually high level of sickness” with simultaneous vacation-related failures, according to the SWEG Bahn Stuttgart (SBS) in a press release on Monday.

On Thursday, July 29th, and from Saturday, August 5th to Friday, September 8th, trains on line 18 (Osterburken–Tübingen Hbf.) will only run between Osterburken and Heilbronn. SWEG asks its passengers to switch to line 12 trains (Mosbach-Neckarelz/Bad Friedrichhall-Tübingen Hbf.) for journeys between Heilbronn and Tübingen. An hourly cycle is maintained – “in the off-peak areas by the trains of line 18”.

These “partial reductions in service” in the Stuttgart network/Neckar Valley, as SWEG calls it, are intended to keep the remaining connections stable and minimize the number of short-term train cancellations in coordination with the Ministry of Transport. The company emphasizes that it will mobilize all available staff, but that it will not be able to fully fill all shifts. The SBS is working “at high pressure” to reduce the operational restrictions to a minimum.

The SBS tries to schedule the outages outside of peak traffic times. In addition, the capacities of the remaining journeys on lines 12 and 18 would be increased – if possible. The SBS wants to inform about further timetable changes. Travelers should find out about the timetable information in good time sweg.de, bahn.de and in the DB-Navigator-App inquire about their connections.

In order to build up a personal cushion, the SBS is working on hiring new drivers and training career changers. A qualification course with 15 participants will conclude in autumn. Another course with a maximum of 15 prospective train drivers will begin in October. The SBS also refers to a personnel campaign by the parent company SWEG: sweg.de/deine-zukunft