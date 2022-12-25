Home News Timmermans: “Statesman and unforgettable friend”. Meloni: “Proud to complete his reforms”
Timmermans: “Statesman and unforgettable friend”. Meloni: “Proud to complete his reforms”

Timmermans: “Statesman and unforgettable friend”. Meloni: “Proud to complete his reforms”

The disappearance of Franco Frattini chills the Christmas night. “A friend never to be forgotten”: this is how Frans Timmermans, vice president of the European Commission, comments on Twitter on the death of Franco Frattini. «He leaves a great void among all those who knew him” he adds, “he has served Italy and the EU with honour, passion and professionalism. A true “homme d’état”». Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recalls that «Franco Frattini was a polite and intelligent man, a servant of the institutions. He was my friend. On behalf of the Government, I extend my sincere condolences to family and friends. We will be proud to complete the reform of the procurement code on which he had worked with dedication ».

