TIMØ, the successful Colombian Latin pop band releases their second single of 2023: “Tu apodo”. The trio continues to get closer to their audience with a song that invites all those who have a broken heart to sing the lyrics of “Your nickname”.

The song was written by Alejandro Ochoa, Felipe Galat and Nicolás Galat, it was produced together with the talented Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres. The theme was written during the pandemic caused by COVID through a video call. Never before had the band written a song in this way and that was how “Your Nickname” was created.

As is customary for TIMØ, the song conveys a message of spite that goes straight to the hearts of many. The artists talk about how difficult it is to accept the end of a relationship.

“Your nickname” takes listeners to live a love story that exposes a person’s inner mourning. The feeling of loss we feel when a love relationship ends and how even small details, such as a nickname, can make us feel that we have lost everything.

As the group puts it, “A person can even lose their identity if they are not with the person they love.”

The video tells a story of a character who recently ended his relationship with the person he loves. While working at a bowling alley, the main character gets lost in his own memories which remind him of how lonely he feels.

The location becomes a metaphor for their emotions, as it transforms from a place full of people and a lot of joy to a desolate and sad place, demonstrating how our perspective of the outside world changes according to the reality that we are experiencing internally.

TIMØ, known for his emotional lyrics, is on track to release his best songs of 2023. “Your nickname” is just the beginning of what’s to come. TIMØ will continue to captivate many as he continues on his musical journey.

Comments