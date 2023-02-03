Home News Timo launches “Your nickname”
News

Timo launches “Your nickname”

by admin
Timo launches “Your nickname”

TIMØ, the successful Colombian Latin pop band releases their second single of 2023: “Tu apodo”. The trio continues to get closer to their audience with a song that invites all those who have a broken heart to sing the lyrics of “Your nickname”.

The song was written by Alejandro Ochoa, Felipe Galat and Nicolás Galat, it was produced together with the talented Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres. The theme was written during the pandemic caused by COVID through a video call. Never before had the band written a song in this way and that was how “Your Nickname” was created.

As is customary for TIMØ, the song conveys a message of spite that goes straight to the hearts of many. The artists talk about how difficult it is to accept the end of a relationship.

“Your nickname” takes listeners to live a love story that exposes a person’s inner mourning. The feeling of loss we feel when a love relationship ends and how even small details, such as a nickname, can make us feel that we have lost everything.

As the group puts it, “A person can even lose their identity if they are not with the person they love.”

The video tells a story of a character who recently ended his relationship with the person he loves. While working at a bowling alley, the main character gets lost in his own memories which remind him of how lonely he feels.

The location becomes a metaphor for their emotions, as it transforms from a place full of people and a lot of joy to a desolate and sad place, demonstrating how our perspective of the outside world changes according to the reality that we are experiencing internally.

See also  C919 completes the forensic test flight "Flower of Industry" is expected to drive the trillion-dollar market jqknews

TIMØ, known for his emotional lyrics, is on track to release his best songs of 2023. “Your nickname” is just the beginning of what’s to come. TIMØ will continue to captivate many as he continues on his musical journey.

Comments

You may also like

The US names Colombian Linda Caicedo “Ambassador of...

Masterful work of art of nature!

Dismantled drug trafficking network that would be made...

Decree ready for Petro to assume regulation of...

Europe negotiates to raise barriers to reach an...

They predict that the vegan food market will...

Two years in prison for a subject who...

Requirements for drivers entering from Venezuela

In Becerril, almost $1,000 million was “spent” on...

there festival

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy