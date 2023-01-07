Home News Timothy Broglio, head of the US bishops: “The clash in the Church has escalated. The Pope is suffering, retreat is one way”
Timothy Broglio, head of the US bishops: “The clash in the Church has escalated. The Pope is suffering, retreat is one way”

Timothy Broglio, head of the US bishops: “The clash in the Church has escalated. The Pope is suffering, retreat is one way”

For Benedict “saint immediately” is “a little soon”. His figure remains a point of reference for the future of the Church. But the criticisms that Monsignor Gänswein began to address to Francis even before the funeral of the Pope emeritus should not be made “through the mass media”. As for Francis, now “the possibility of a withdrawal would be more feasible”, but he is the one who has to decide and so far he has given signs of wanting to “go ahead”.

