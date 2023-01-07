For Benedict “saint immediately” is “a little soon”. His figure remains a point of reference for the future of the Church. But the criticisms that Monsignor Gänswein began to address to Francis even before the funeral of the Pope emeritus should not be made “through the mass media”. As for Francis, now “the possibility of a withdrawal would be more feasible”, but he is the one who has to decide and so far he has given signs of wanting to “go ahead”.