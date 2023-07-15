Tina Modotti and Toulouse-Lautrec soon on display in Rovigo – Rovigo

Tina Modotti, Concha Michel and her assistants at the inauguration of the Escuela Libre de Agricultura No. 2 “Emiliano Zapata” in Ocopulco Mexico 1928

I rovigo – The largest exhibition ever proposed in Italy on Tina Modotti’s photographer is preparing to cross the halls of Palazzo Roverella. From 22 September to 28 January Riccardo Costantini will curate an extensive monograph promoted by the Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Padova e Rovigo dedicated to the Friulian-American artist, with over 200 works on display in Rovigo, accompanied by films and documents.

“Tina Modotti, sister, you don’t sleep, no, you don’t sleep: perhaps your heart feels yesterday’s rose grow, yesterday’s last rose, the new rose. Rest sweetly sister. On the jewel of your sleeping body still extends the pen and the bloodied soul as if you could, sister, get up and smile above the mud”. This heartfelt epitaph dedicated to the photographer by his friend Pablo Neruda, affected by the sudden death of Modotti, which occurred on the evening of January 5, 1942 while he was returning in a taxi from a dinner with friends, appears in the pantheon of Mexico City artists.

Tina Modotti, Woman with a flag, Mexico, 1928 ca

Introducing this pasionaria, strengthened by a beauty that led her from the poor house in via Pracchiuso 89 in her native Udine to Hollywood, where she starred in three silent films, was the great American photographer Edward Weston, of whom she was a model and assistant. Tina Modotti experiments with the use of the camera, ranging from architecture to still lifes, to then devote herself body and soul to the story of work, of the everyday life of the popular classes, peasants and workers, to which she felt she belonged.

Friend of the writer John Dos Passos, of the actress Dolores Del Rio, of Frida Kalho and Diego Rivera, Tina Modotti participates in the cultural liveliness of Mexico City.

The exhibition in Rovigo aims to document the entire work of Modotti starting from the reconstruction of the only exhibition she directly created in Mexico City, in 1929, where about sixty works were presented, over 40 of which will be present in the itinerary at Palazzo Roverella .

If the autumn of Palazzo Roverella will be dedicated to photography, the spring of the Venetian city will be the protagonist Henry Toulouse-Lautrec. From 24 February to 30 June, Jean-David Jumeau Lafond, Fanny Girard, director of the Toulouse Lautrec Museum in Alby, and Francesco Parisi will curate an extensive monograph that will reconstruct the French artist’s entire oeuvre.

Visitors will enter face to face with the Parisian fin de siècle environment, in which realist, impressionist and symbolist artists met, sharing experiences and moments of daily life to be transposed into their own works.

Above all, the exhibition will be an opportunity to admire works that have never been exhibited before.

Tina Modotti, Woman of Tehuantepec, Mexico, 1929 ca

We remain in Rovigo, moving however to Palazzo Roncale. Here from 1 December to spring 2024 the route The Count and the Cardinal. The Masterpieces of the de Silvestri Collection, based on an idea by Sergio Campagnolo and curated by Alessia Vedova, will present a nucleus of the more than 200 paintings that Count Girolamo and his brother Cardinal Pietro donated to Rovigo, later merged into the Pinacoteca of the Accademia dei Concordi and the Episcopal Seminary and only minimally exposed part. The agenda of the Cassa di Risparmio di Padova e Rovigo Foundation looks far ahead.

The autumn of ’24 and part of ’25 will celebrate the third female graduate in the world with the exhibition Christina Roccati. The woman who dared to study physics. After graduating in Bologna he decided to further his studies at the University of Padua by applying himself to Newtonian physics. She taught physics at the Accademia dei Concordi, becoming president in 1754. The story of Roccati, the symbol of those women who went against the tide in the eighteenth century, therefore becomes the subject of an exhibition-story.