Tina Turner died | Latin newspaper

Tina Turnerthe unstoppable singer and stage actress who teamed up with her husband Ike Turner for a dynamic series of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and ’70s and survived their horrible marriage to break through with the hit song “What’s Love Got do with it,” died at age 83.

Turner died Tuesday after a long illness at his home in Küsnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland, his manager said. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.

Few stars have traveled this far (Anna Mae Bullock was born in a segregated Tennessee hospital and spent her final years in a 260,000-square-foot estate on Lake Zurich) and surpassed so much. Physically battered, emotionally devastated and financially ruined by her 20-year relationship with Ike Turner, she became a superstar in her own right at age 40, at a time when most of her peers were on the wane, and she was still one of the main concert attractions for Years Later.

With fans ranging from Beyoncé to Mick Jagger, Turner was one of the world‘s most successful artists, known for a core of pop, rock and rhythm and blues favorites: “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits,” “River Deep , Mountain High”, and the hits he had in the ’80s, including “What’s Love Got to Do with It”, “We Don’t Need Another Hero” and a cover of Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together”.

His trademarks were his snarling contralto, his bold smile and strong cheekbones, his palette of wigs, and the fast-stepping, muscular legs he wasn’t ashamed to show off. She has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, won 12 Grammy Awards, was voted with Ike into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 (and alone in 2021), and was honored at the Kennedy Center in 2005, with Beyonce and Oprah. Winfrey among those who praise her. Her life became the basis of a movie, a Broadway musical, and an HBO documentary in 2021 that called for her public farewell to her.

Until she left her husband and revealed her backstory, she was known as the voracious on-stage foil to the constant Ike, the star of the “Ike and Tina Turner Revue.” Ike was the first to bill and ran the show, choosing the material, the arrangements, the backing vocalists. They toured constantly for years, partly because Ike was often short of money and unwilling to miss a concert. Tina Turner was forced to carry on with bronchitis, with pneumonia, with a collapsed right lung.

Other times, the cause of his misfortunes was Ike himself.

As she recounted in her memoir, “Me, Tina,” Ike began beating her soon after they met, in the mid-1950s, and it only got crueler. Provoked by anything and anyone, he would throw hot coffee in her face, choke or beat her until her eyes bulged, then rape her. Before a show, he broke her jaw and she walked onstage with her mouth full of blood.

Terrified of both being with and without Ike, she credited her emerging Buddhist faith in the mid-1970s with giving her a sense of strength and self-esteem and she finally left in early July 1976. The Ike and Tina Turner Revue was scheduled to open a bicentennial tour of the country when Tina snuck out of her Dallas hotel room, with only a Mobil credit card and 36 cents, while Ike slept. She hurried across a nearby highway, narrowly missing a speeding truck, and found another hotel to stay.

“I looked at him (Ike) and thought, ‘You just beat me for the last time, you fool,’” he recalled in his memoirs.

Turner was one of the first celebrities to speak candidly about domestic abuse, becoming a hero to battered women and a symbol of resilience to all. Ike Turner did not deny mistreating her, although he did try to blame Tina on her for her problems. When she died in 2007, a representative for her ex-wife said simply: “Tina is aware that Ike has passed away.”

Little of this was apparent to the many Ike and Tina fans. The Turners were a hot act for much of the 1960s and early 1970s, evolving from bluesy ballads like “A Fool in Love” and “It’s Going to Work Out Fine” to flashy covers of “Proud Mary.” ” and “Come Together”. » and other rock songs that brought them crossover success.

They opened for the Rolling Stones in 1966 and 1969, and were seen performing a lecherous version of Otis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” in the 1970 Stones documentary “Gimme Shelter”. Laurence Fishburne and Angela Bassett gave Oscar-nominated performances as Ike and Tina in the 1993 film “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” based on “I, Tina,” but she would say that reliving her years with Ike was so painful that she she did not dare to see the film).

Ike and Tina’s reworking of “Proud Mary,” originally a tight halftime hit for Creedence Clearwater Revival, helped define their assertive, sexual image. Against a backdrop of funky guitar and Ike’s baritone singing, Tina began with a few spoken words about how some people wanted to hear songs that were “nice and easy.”