Tina Turner: Rock legend dies at 83

Tina Turner, considered the “queen of Rock and Roll”, passed away this Wednesday at the age of 83. The American-born singer died “after a long illness” at her home in Kusnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and an example to follow,” her agent said in a statement.

Turner had suffered a series of health problems, including cancer, a stroke, and kidney failure. The artist rose to fame with her husband Ike Turner in the 1960s with songs like Proud Mary and River Deep, Mountain High.

In 1978, she divorced Ike, who for years physically and psychologically abused her, and she achieved even greater success as a solo artist in the 1980s and 1990s.

The singer was famous for the energy she gave off on stage and her hoarse and powerful voice.

She won 8 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 as a solo artist, having first been inducted alongside Ike in 1991.

her life with ike

Born Anna Mae Bullock in the small town of Nutbush, Tennessee, on November 26, 1939, she had a difficult childhood, marked by the separation of her parents and the strict religious upbringing she received from her grandparents.

She began singing in a Baptist church, and after graduating from high school, she went to work in a hospital with the intention of becoming a nurse. A visit to a nightclub where she was playing her future husband changed her life forever.

She first found fame as one of the backing vocalists in Ike Turner’s band, The Kings of Rhythm. She soon led the group, and the couple released songs like Fool in Love or It’s Gonna Work Out Fine, which entered the American music charts in the early 1960s.

His other hits include tracks like 1973’s Nutbush City Limits, which is about the small town where he was born. In all those years, the physical and emotional abuse Ike subjected her to was taking its toll on her.

It was he who changed her birth name to Tina Turner, a decision he made without her knowledge, an example of his controlling behavior.

In her 2018 memoir, My Love Story, the singer recalled the trauma she suffered throughout their relationship.

In the book, she compared sex with her husband to “a kind of rape.” “She used my nose as a punching bag so many times that she could taste the blood running down my throat when she sang,” she wrote.

After escaping from Ike one night in 1976, she rebuilt her career and became one of the biggest pop and rock stars of the ’80s and ’90s, with hits like Let’s Stay Together, Steamy Windows, Private Dancer, I Don’t. t Wanna Fight and It Takes Two.

He also starred in the 1985 film Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, which featured another of his hits, We Don’t Need Another Hero; and the 1975 rock opera Tommy.

a happy second marriage

She found happiness with her second husband, the German music executive Erwin Bach. They began dating in the mid-1980s and married in 2013. The couple lived in Switzerland and Turner adopted Swiss citizenship, relinquishing his US citizenship.

Bach donated one of his kidneys to her in 2017 after it was discovered she was suffering from kidney failure. He also suffered in 2018 the loss of his eldest son, Craig, by suicide. Her father was Ike Turner’s former bandmate Raymond Hill.

Another of his sons, Ronnie, whose father was Ike Turner, died in 2022. He also had two adopted sons, Ike Jr and Michael, Ike’s sons from a previous relationship. Tina Turner’s life story was brought to the big screen in the 1993 film What’s Love Got To Do With It, which earned actress Angela Bassett an Oscar nomination.

In 2018, a musical about the singer’s life premiered in London, which would later reach New York and other cities around the world. In a 2018 interview, Turner said: “People think my life has been hard, but I think it’s been a wonderful journey. The older you get, the more you realize it’s not what happens to you, but how you deal with it.”

