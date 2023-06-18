Tino Asprilla defends himself after complaints about horseback riding in Tuluá

He Tino Asprilla once again he is the center of criticism, this due to the recent parade that was organized in the city of Tuluá in his name and in which they registered more than 150 irregularities in which animal abuse occurred for which the community in general and animal rights defenders expressed their rejection.

The former soccer player of the Colombian National Team this year was one of the official figures of the event, which is why he also invited his fans a few days ago to participate in the procession with which they expected a massive turnout.

In social networks they did not stop showing themselves the hundreds of videos in which mistreatment and countless violence against horses were denounced who were at the event.

After the series of criticisms and questions that Tino Asprilla received, the former soccer player decided to speak out, assuring that he was not part of the parade’s organizing team.

“I only volunteered to be the image of the parade, I didn’t even organize itI invited the people of Colombia, those who follow me, to accompany me to break a record that was not broken”, said the athlete on his social networks.

Fatal balance of the ride driven by Tino:

In the photos it can be seen how the horses have serious injuries to their hooves, which is related to the entire journey that the equines had to do, in addition to spending so much time in a pile, which also made them very thirsty and they could not drink. plenty of water to get back on track.

Not only were the wounds on the legs of the horses found, images were also shown in which they are drinking on top of the horse, they stand on top of them balancing and also two people were mounted for this, so ended in several unfortunate consequences for the animals. Where even one of the horses died after falling from a five meter high bridge.