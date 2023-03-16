CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Editorial Office) On Wednesday afternoon, the oral and public trial against Anderson González Ocampos, who was sentenced to 15 years in preventive detention for the act of intentional homicide, concluded. The Court did not consider the fact a femicide, as it was initially labeled.

The Court made up of Emilia Santos Ávalos (president), Milciades Ovelar and Flavia Recalde (members) decided to hand down a sentence of only 15 years, considering all the evidence presented and the defense arguments.

The sentence ended up being minimal, considering that the Public Ministry represented by prosecutor Alberto Torres had requested a 30-year sentence.

Relatives of the deceased asked the prosecutor to appeal the Court’s decision, since they consider the change in criminal offense and the minimal sentence aberrational.

About the cause:

The fatal victim was a 17-year-old girl, identified as Noemi Sosa Gómez, who was in the middle of a group video call with her friends when her ex-boyfriend, Anderson González Ocampos, shot her on August 20, 2021, around 10:00 p.m. a house located at kilometer 13 Monday, Yhaguy fraction of Minga Guazú.

“Stop, I don’t want to play like that,” were the last words of Noemí Sosa Gómez before being shot in the face. Before the call was cut off, those behind the screen heard how her cell phone fell to the ground, while she screamed for help. All this was seen in closed circuit images shown this Tuesday during the oral and public trial, followed by explanations from police officers and experts.

In the images, Anderson was observed arriving at his parents’ house where the victim was sitting while having a group video call. Anderson in an apparent fit of jealousy struggles with her and tries to take her cell phone from her; then he spanks her, threatens her with her finger and enters the house in search of the firearm. He quickly places the weapon (revolver) on his waist, goes out and addresses the victim, draws the weapon and shoots him in the face at point blank range, the bullet apparently enters the left side, exits the right side and re-enters the shoulder. The young woman died at the Ciudad del Este Regional Hospital where she was taken.

Anderson in his statement stated that Noemí was never his girlfriend, that she was only his friend and that he had no intention of hurting her, that it was an accident. However, the witnesses indicated that she was his partner, and that months before the event they resumed their relationship after a pause due to the author’s uncontrollable jealousy. It is presumed that these statements were the ones that made the case change from feminicide to intentional homicide.

During his statement, Anderson apologized to the family, especially the mother of the deceased young woman.

