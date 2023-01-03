When Tiny Tim first appeared on television in January 1968, no one was equipped to figure out who or what he was. The Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In was a comedy program that nodded to the youth countercultures of the late sixties (laugh-in it was a pun he wanted to remember i sit-in against the war in Vietnam) in which it was reasonable to expect something freak. But nobody had seen a freak like Tiny Tim on television yet. A big boy, one meter and 85 tall, with a large aquiline nose and very pronounced canines, his face badly covered with white greasepaint, like the stars of silent cinema, unclean shoulder-length hair and a shopping bag in his hand. She trots onto the stage, he waves, and from a crumpled bag he takes out a ukulele and sings. He not only sings something absolutely out of fashion, A-tisket A-tasket, an old nursery rhyme made into a jazz standard by Ella Fitzgerald, but performed in a light soprano register, with sciantosa embellishments, vibrato, and birignao. As if that weren’t enough, when she seems to have finished she launches into another equally dusty and forgotten piece: On the good ship lollipopmade famous by child star Shirley Temple in 1934. At the end of the performance, between fluttering eyelashes and throwing kisses in the air, Tiny Tim disappears behind the scenes leaving the audience, and the two presenters in suits and ties, stunned. Is this person serious? Are you a drag queen who forgot to change? A clown? A poor demented? What kind of kid in the age of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones can choose to sing old songs that sound like they’re coming off a gramophone? And above all why does he sing like that? Yet Tiny Tim had left a mark: his love of his for those prewar songs was absolutely honest as was his way of singing them sincere. Despite all those affectations, Tiny Tim looked absurdly authentic. He was camp in means of expression but not in intent: his performance was devoid of irony and he winked at no one. He was pure fascination with the songbook American at the time when the crooner and the figures of the singer-songwriter and rock star were consolidated in the collective imagination.

Herbert Butros Khaury (Tiny Tim) was born in Manhattan in 1932, in the middle of the great depression, from a Polish Jewish mother, who fled from Brest-Litovsk at the beginning of the century, and from a Lebanese father of the Maronite Christian religion. The family was poor and perpetually in difficulty but in the house there was an old hand-cranked gramophone with a few 78s with songs from the twenties and thirties and little Herbie was enchanted by it. A literary name

At 12 he was already an expert on pre-war American music: he knew and idolized the performers, the songs, the authors and the great orchestras; he had even memorized the catalog numbers of those old records. He lived in music stores, libraries and junk shops. Since he was not gifted for sports and was unable to do almost anything, his parents had resigned themselves to having a “musical” son and encouraged him to pursue a career as a wedding singer. See also Role and risks of social media, linguist Raffaele Simone speaks: “The network is a false democracy. It is a global dark room where identity dissolves " During the 1950s and early 1960s Herbie (who was not yet Tiny Tim but constantly changed his stage name) was already a queer character: he rode around with his face full of greasepaint even on the subway and performed here and there, with a show that was halfway between musical performance and circus. He sang both in his rich natural baritone register and in a spectacular falsetto that he had developed by listening and listening to the records of his idol Rudy Vallée (1901-1986) and accompanied himself on the mandolin and ukulele. He often appeared on the bill as “Larry Love, the human canary”. He earned very little and continued to live with his parents, but by the early 1960s in New York, he had become something of a Greenwich Village attraction. In 1963 he got his first normally paid job and no longer in hamburgers and hot dogs: he performed six nights a week at Page 3, a lesbian bar very popular with the nascent New York underground scene. It was at that time that, after singing before a dwarf circus show, his first manager decided to give him the stage name Tiny Tim, little Tim. A circus name but also a literary name: Tiny Tim, Timmy or little Tim, is also the crippled and sick child who, in Christmas Carol by Dickens, it moves the miser Scrooge. Tiny Tim begins to become one of the many freaks who frequent the Village and, in the second half of the sixties, everyone knows him: Bob Dylan invites him to sing Be my baby some Ronettes in his Basement tapes and Jim Morrison, just before he became very famous with the Doors, writes a song for him. And it is precisely in these years that he enters his repertoire Tiptoe through the tulips“On tiptoe among the tulips”, a song from 1929 that will soon make him very famous.

The discography, in 1967, finally knocks on his door. Tiny Tim is something elusive: he looks like a comedian but he’s not because he doesn’t act. He is a cross between a clown and a storyteller, he is a diva (she learns to throw kisses in the air after seeing up close Elizabeth Taylor with whom he was obsessed) but also a crooner of great craft. You have an innate musicality and a wonderful ability to charm even the most distrustful and unwilling audience. All these qualities affect Mo Ostin (1927-2022), a great record company, at the time head of Reprise, the label founded by Frank Sinatra. Ostin, the man who about ten years later will get artists like Prince and Madonna to sign their first contract, wants a Tiny Tim album to be released immediately and so work begins on his debut album. God bless Tiny Tim. To produce the album, which comes out in April 1968, Mo Ostin calls Richard Perry who in 1967 had produced Safe as milk, the highly experimental debut album by psychedelic blues band Captain Beefhart. Tiny Tim and Richard Perry build a repertoire miraculously hovering between old songs (those adored by Tim) and more modern pieces. Between one piece and another, Tiny Tim talks to an imaginary audience using his old diva voice (“Thank you all, my dears, you are wonderful”), he accompanies himself on the ukulele but the pieces (even the most bizarre and dusty ) grow and impose themselves thanks to a production that mixes traditional orchestra and rock instrumentation. See also Juho Kuosmanen tells a scene from Compartment n. 6 (Video) God bless Tiny Tim it is a tunnel through time that unites the America of the great depression, that of the songs that made families and workers in difficulty dream on the radio, to that of protest, rock and hippy culture. Music critic Will Friedwald sees Tiny Tim as the first true postmodern great of American pop. Above all, notes Friedwald, despite his eccentricity and uniqueness, Tim was far from isolated in the rock scene of 1968. His deliberately old-fashioned aesthetic resonated in so much other music of that period. Elements of circus, vaudeville and old variety are found in Sergeant Pepper’s lonely hearts club band of the Beatles, in Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus and even at some points in the musical Hair, symbol of the hippy counterculture of the late sixties. Ukuleles, cardboard mandolins and megaphones, Victorian figurines, crinolines, top hats and waistcoats, Tiffany lamps and long fringed shawls were part of the hippy aesthetic, from San Francisco to swinging London. A journey on vinyl

The watershed between the twenties loved by Tiny Tim and the sixties of psychedelic rock is the forties and, as in a tacit compromise between artist and producer, the song that opens the album is Welcome to my dream, originally written for Bing Crosby, one of Tim’s idols. The song, which in the film The Gold Diggers (1946) Crosby sings to Dorothy Lamour to seduce her, performed by Tim in his natural clear baritone register but with a series of echoes and reverbs that make it unreal. From the very first notes, the public is warned: God bless Tiny Tim it is not easy listening. Immediately after, the only real radio success of the album starts, Tiptoe through the tulips, sung in falsetto and seasoned not only with embellishments, trills and cadenzas but also with a dramatic sigh at the end of the first eight bars. Friedwald describes this piece as a “wormhole connecting the 1920s to the 1960s, a direct link between the fabulously effeminate tenors of the pre-Bing Crosby era and the sexually fluid longhairs of Haight-Ashbury.” After the song Tiny Tim addresses the audience, always using his falsetto: “Hello, my dear friends! Well here I am on record finally, and it’s wonderful to be here with you on my first album”. God bless Tiny Tim it’s not a concert but a sort of experience, a journey fixed on vinyl. See also Zhong Nanshan: Omi Keron's pathogenicity remains to be studied and we must be highly vigilant-News-Science Net A bit like in the discs of children’s fairy tales Tiny Tim breaks the screen that separates him from the listening audience and addresses him directly. Even the record as a physical object is called into question: the first song of the second side is called, not surprisingly, The other side. Tim also performs two duets, where of course he is both the boy and the girl. Indeed, in The old front porch he is also a third character: an old father who, in a deep bass voice, interrupts his daughter and boyfriend who are flirting on a veranda in the old south. The second duet is a cover by I got you babe, the song that made Sonny and Cher famous. Tiny Tim is both Sonny and, much to his amusement, Cher. The Viper is a kind of comic interlude, a joke if you like, or a children’s horror story with an unexpected ending that demonstrates Tiny Tim’s natural talent for acting and for comedy. One of the most beautiful songs, and most related to the British baroque-pop of that era, is Strawberry tea. The strawberry seems to have been picked directly from strawberry fields by the Beatles, while the tea can only be that of the Mad Hatter by Alice in Wonderlandpsychedelic fable par excellence. God bless Tiny Tim was a success with audiences and critics but it was not the beginning of a great musical career for Tim. The more he became a public figure, the more the public became disaffected with his oblique and bizarrely sophisticated music. In 1969 he marries on live TV at Tonight show of Johnny Carson with his first wife, the diaphanous Miss Vicky. It is perhaps the first moment of reality tv of history: the surreal, awkward, embarrassing, at times tender ceremony is all on YouTube. Tiny Tim is too complicated and manic a man to manage success: he is deeply Catholic, very attracted to women but practically asexual (in this sense he is very reminiscent of Salvador Dalí), he has a mania for hygiene and skin care but refuses to get visit to the doctors. Precisely for this reason he will die on stage, singing Tiptoe through the tulips at a Women’s Club of Minneapolis charity event in 1996. Although success had slowly slipped from his hands, Tiny Tim continued to sing and, more rarely, to make records throughout his life, until that last night when, like a true showman, he fell to his knees with his ukulele in hand to die of a heart attack in front of an audience that, decades later, still didn’t quite understand who or what Tiny Tim was. Tiny Tim

God bless Tiny Tim

Reprise, 1968

