Home News Tips and tricks to optimize your cloud spend on Microsoft Azure
News

Tips and tricks to optimize your cloud spend on Microsoft Azure

by admin
Tips and tricks to optimize your cloud spend on Microsoft Azure
AzureCloud Native

Thursday March 30, 2023

If you use cloud services for your applications, you have many advantages, but in many cases there are costs involved. So it’s important your Azure outputs always keep an eye on so as not to experience a nasty surprise at the end of the month.

There are various ways, tools and best practices to do this, as explained in the last issue of Ask Me Anything Azure Developer Community Calls from our cloud expert Dennis Zielke. These range from shutting down unused services to automated scaling and selecting the right services. This gives you a good introduction to the topic Microsoft Learn online coursewhich presents all steps from planning to optimization.

The free e-book “The Road to Azure Cost Governance‘ – learn how to stay in control of your Azure costs and optimize spend. You will learn important topics such as cloud cost management and sustainable modeling of cloud expenses. Get the e-book now and get tons of best practices to manage and reduce your Azure spend.

Learn more

See also  Massacre of Mottarone, Ghezzi: "Blocking the brakes of a cable car is equivalent to an attack"

You may also like

Erdogan to the US Ambassador Kılıçdaroğlu brush: It’s...

The declaration of income tax taxable year 2022...

The man borrowed millions and died, and his...

CAF Cup (J6): ​​ASKO ends the competition in...

Millionaires breathe easy with the return of Vega...

After almost a year: Fernando Alonso and Andrea...

British media named Taiwan for fear of losing...

Relationship between knowledge and paradigm

“Tax” publicizes people’s hearts and builds modernization together–Yingtan...

Full closure on the B110 between Jarmen and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy