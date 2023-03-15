Wittmann: Parents can look at the way to school, for example. Can the children perhaps cover it on foot or on rollers or wheels? With a total of 20 minutes to go to school a day, that’s around 70 hours of exercise a year – that’s quite a lot. There are also individual exercises that mobilize the spine. For example picking apples: The children imagine they want to get the top apples on the apple tree. To do this, they have to make themselves really big and stretch. The harvest then comes into a basket that stands on the ground – for this they have to bend down and make themselves small. The spine can also be mobilized while sitting – with back rodeo. In doing so, you first make a cat’s hump while sitting and then take your shoulders back and go into a slight hollow back, the horseback. You can also teach the children to change their sitting position from time to time. To do something good for your back, you should do this every ten minutes. It is considered outdated that children should sit still.