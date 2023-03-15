Home News Tips for a strong children’s back
News

Tips for a strong children’s back

by admin
Tips for a strong children’s back

Wittmann: Parents can look at the way to school, for example. Can the children perhaps cover it on foot or on rollers or wheels? With a total of 20 minutes to go to school a day, that’s around 70 hours of exercise a year – that’s quite a lot. There are also individual exercises that mobilize the spine. For example picking apples: The children imagine they want to get the top apples on the apple tree. To do this, they have to make themselves really big and stretch. The harvest then comes into a basket that stands on the ground – for this they have to bend down and make themselves small. The spine can also be mobilized while sitting – with back rodeo. In doing so, you first make a cat’s hump while sitting and then take your shoulders back and go into a slight hollow back, the horseback. You can also teach the children to change their sitting position from time to time. To do something good for your back, you should do this every ten minutes. It is considered outdated that children should sit still.

See also  Shaanxi 15.53 million yuan of export goods enjoy preferential tariffs-Western Network (Shaanxi News Network)

You may also like

Abdul Jalil chairs the meeting of the Board...

Yopal and Aguazul present a very high risk...

Because of fines – climate stickers flashed at...

What are the causes of drought in the...

‘Bolillo’ Gómez would be the new technical director...

Schleswig-Flensburg: Drivers only slightly injured after falling in...

Soonchunhyang University appointed EXO’s Suho High-Flex Education Ambassador...

History of the arson attempt against the population...

The number of deaths in Germany remained slightly...

Kvasnica, Pawlak: The evil that is changing Slovakia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy